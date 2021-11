Henrico County will begin providing annual leaf-collection services Monday, Nov. 8, with both free and paid options available for county residents. Free collection of bagged leaves is scheduled through Feb. 12. Crews will work week to week in five zones; each zone will receive two pickups during the course of the program. Residents living outside these areas can order free pickup of bagged leaves by calling (804) 727-8770.

