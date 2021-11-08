CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fed’s Bullard says he sees two rate hikes in 2022

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) -St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank President James Bullard on Monday said he expects the Fed to raise interest rates twice in 2022 after it wraps up its bond-buying taper mid-year, though he said if needed the Fed could speed up that timeline to end the taper in the first...

tucsonpost.com

Top economists see no prolonged high inflation, no rate hike next year

Despite appearances - especially in the United States - the era of high inflation isn't set for a comeback in the view of Australia's leading economists, and most see no need for the Reserve Bank to lift interest rates next year. In the US, figures released last week showed the...
BUSINESS
investing.com

ECB's De Cos says interest rates hike is unlikely in 2022

MADRID (Reuters) - The European Central Bank is unlikely to raise interest rates in the second half of 2022, European Central Bank policymaker Pablo Hernandez de Cos said on Monday. De Cos said rate hikes were not even considered in "a period close to the second half of 2022" as...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

When Do Morgan Stanley Economists Expect An Interest Rate Hike?

In a report released on Sunday, Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) economists say they don’t expect the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates until 2023. What Happened: Strategist Andrew Sheets says Morgan Stanley’s economics team is forecasting that the Fed will halt its asset purchases by the middle of 2022. The outlook anticipates the central bank will begin raising interest rates in early 2023.
BUSINESS
KITV.com

Inflation, explained: Why prices keep going up and who's to blame

Confused about inflation? You're not alone. Inflation is, paradoxically, both incredibly simple to understand and absurdly complicated. Let's start with the simplest version: Inflation happens when prices broadly go up. That "broadly" is important: At any given time, the price of goods will fluctuate based on shifting tastes. Someone makes...
BUSINESS
FOXBusiness

Varney: Today’s inflation means trouble is coming

In his latest "My Take," "Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney sounds the alarm on inflation as "trouble" brews for the U.S. economy, arguing it’s the Federal Reserve’s job to get it "under control." STUART VARNEY: There’s big trouble coming to the financial world. It’s called inflation, and it’s spiking.
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

Blowout US inflation data ramps up Fed rate hike bets

The October US inflation report far exceeded expectations on Thursday, ramping up bets in favour of interest rate hikes and sending the dollar sharply higher against almost every other currency. Headline inflation jumped to its highest level in more than thirty years last month, with a combination of ongoing supply...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

Fed's Daly says it would be premature to change calculation on raising rates - Reuters

According to Reuters citing comments made by San Fransisco Fed President Mary Daly on Bloomberg Television, Daly pushed back against the notion that the Fed should act immediately to address inflation pressures, saying that it would be premature for the Fed to change its calculation on raising interest rates. Her comments come in wake of the latest US Consumer Price Inflation report for October, which showed the headline YoY rate surpassing 6.0% for the first time since 1990.
BUSINESS
go955.com

Fed’s Clarida: Rate hike benchmarks could be cleared in 2022

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – A top Federal Reserve policymaker on Monday said the Fed could clear its benchmarks for raising interest rates next year with jobs restored to where they were before the pandemic and inflation already pushing beyond comfortable levels. Fed vice chair Richard Clarida said that while the Fed...
BUSINESS
AFP

Top Fed official says US rate hike could come by the end of 2022

The US economy may be ready for the Federal Reserve to raise its benchmark borrowing rate by the end of next year, the central bank's Vice Chair Richard Clarida said Monday. The comments were the clearest signal yet that the Fed is preparing the way for further steps to contain inflation and normalize monetary policy after last week announcing it would begin cutting back its pandemic stimulus. "While we are clearly a ways away from considering raising interest rates," Clarida said he believes the "necessary conditions for raising the target range for the federal funds rate will have been met by year-end 2022." The Fed slashed the rate to zero in March 2020 to help contain the economic crisis caused by the pandemic, and then began massive monthly bond purchases to keep credit flowing to businesses and households.
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

Fed Clarida: Necessary conditions for rate hike to be met by 2022 end

In a speech, Fed Chair Vice Clarida said the US is “a ways away from considering raising interest rates”. However, if outlook for inflation and unemployment realized over time, the “three necessary conditions for raising the target range for the federal funds rate will have been met by year-end 2022”.
BUSINESS

