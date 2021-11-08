CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

New solar array to be installed on roof of Tampa Convention Center, officials say

WFLA
WFLA
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZYPrJ_0cq5RVnP00

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A new partnership between the city of Tampa and Tampa Electric Company will put a large-scale solar array on top of the Tampa Convention Center, as announced in a Monday press conference.

Tampa Mayor Jane Castor said that the 250,000 square feet on the rooftop will be used to holds the solar array as part of TECO’s goals to commit to cleaner energy.

“There is no more important partner than TECO in the City of Tampa’s commitment to a greener, more sustainable community,” Castor said. “Today, the City of Tampa, TECO, and the University of South Florida are taking a big step on the path to cleaner energy. We plan to continue finding unique partnership opportunities and invest city resources to advance in clean energy technology and climate-ready infrastructure.”

TECO CEO Archie Collins said the company’s goal is to have carbon emission neutrality by 2050. Part of their strategy to achieve this goal is to invest in the University of South Florida’s research into clean energy.

