Ben Affleck and J Lo Kiss Passionately Before Private Jet Flight

In 2022, a new chapter in the Batman world begins as Robert Pattinson officially takes over the caped crusader. Ben Affleck’s Batman/Bruce Wayne will bow out of the DC universe in the upcoming Flash movie set for November 4, 2022. Ben Affleck’s version of the iconic superhero was introduced in Batman vs. Superman: Dawn of Justice. Of course, we’ve got the tired Thomas and Martha’s death scene; however, a new element was introduced to the live-action lore of Batman as the caped crusader actually kills his victims in Zack Synder’s world. Unfortunately, Batman vs. Superman wasn’t met with high critical praise, neither was his next outing, Justice League. Originally, Ben Affleck was confirmed to write, direct, and star in a solo Batman film; however, personal issues prevented the Academy Award winner from continuing on with the project. Thankfully, Affleck managed to sort out his personal demons and will come back to dawn the Batman suit one more time. However, sadly, we never got to truly see his version of Batman in action.

