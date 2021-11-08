CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ben Affleck and J Lo Kiss Passionately Before Private Jet Flight

By TMZ
 7 days ago

Parting is such sweet sorrow — some English guy once wrote — but for Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck it looks pretty damn sweet … considering this lengthy and loving embrace before take-off. Super-romantic Bennifer 2.0 was in full effect...

