Niraparib Trial Under Way in Newly Diagnosed Glioblastoma and Recurrent Glioma

Arlene O. Siefker-Radtke, MD: We've all seen and heard about the concepts of pruning, where prior treatments may alter the environment, kill off certain populations of tumor cells, and leave additional tumor cells or mutations behind, as we've seen with increases in tumor mutation burden following chemotherapy.… [I] like getting that biopsy before a patient goes on treatment whenever it's feasible, but to do a good mutation test on it, you need a good tissue sample. And that is something that can be a challenge even at a place like MD Anderson, where our interventional radiologists will biopsy early and often, and even those lesions that are hard to get. We do sometimes run into that challenge where there's not enough tissue on a biopsy because you need a good core needle. You're not going to get enough of the tumor on a fine-needle aspirate or smaller, like if you see a 23[-gauge] French core-needle biopsy that's heading a little more toward an FNA [fine needle aspiration].

CANCER ・ 5 DAYS AGO