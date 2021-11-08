CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Niraparib Trial Under Way in Newly Diagnosed Glioblastoma and Recurrent Glioma

By Caroline Seymour
onclive.com
 7 days ago

A phase 0 trial that will evaluate niraparib in patients with newly diagnosed glioblastoma and recurrent glioma has just opened. A phase 0 trial (NCT05076513) that will evaluate niraparib (Zejula) in patients with newly diagnosed glioblastoma and recurrent glioma has just opened, according to an announcement from the Ivy Brain Tumor...

www.onclive.com

