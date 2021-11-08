Culture check: 2021 World Series championship parade

Dee Guerrero, Ford’s multicultural marketing manager, brought about a cultural immersion while introducing the all-new 2022 Ford Maverick truck during Ford’s ComplexCon debut this month in Long Beach, CA. David “Big Sleeps” Cavazos, one of Los Angeles’ most iconic street artists and sought after tattooers, partnered with Ford to bring his signature style of indecipherable, hand painted, hieroglyphics to life on the Maverick. “We wanted to create it as art itself,” Guerrero said when asked how they selected Big Sleeps as their artist. “We scoured and looked for an artist that could bring this to life. We found Big Sleeps in the LA area. He’s in the national museum in LA in Getty, and we said we would love to partner to make it different, ‘but make it you’.”

