CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

Reader Question: What if you fall out of love with a script?

blcklst.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article“What about a script you fall out of love with after 2–3 drafts, and just can’t finish? Put it aside for now or just push through?”. This is impossible to answer in the abstract because there are so many different potential meanings to the words “fall out of love”. So let...

gointothestory.blcklst.com

Comments / 0

Related
blcklst.com

Reader Question: Where do you go for inspiration when the words just aren’t coming?

This question arose in a recent conversation I had with a writer: What do you do to find inspiration when the words just aren’t coming?. There have certainly been multiple times in my writer’s life in which I found myself in need of some sort of creative jolt or at least a crumb or two of inspiration to feed my soul. So in thinking about this question, I scratched out a list of my go to sources of inspiration. Here is that list:
MUSIC
blcklst.com

Reader Question: When is the best time to reveal a character’s backstory?

Key character revelations from their past. When? Where? How?. Is there a name for this sort of dialog where the character reveals a personal story of themselves. The effect/impact reminds me of the moment in saving private ryan where they’re in the church after storming the beach and the characters are telling some story of their past.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Daily Californian

4 books to make you fall in love with reading this autumn

Pumpkin carving and “trick-or-treats” may be out of mind for the rest of 2021, but that certainly does not mean that autumn has concluded. When orange leaves submerge the earth and the air sharpens with the crisp chill of fall, one may be more inclined to partake in autumnal activities — drinking hot apple cider, baking a pumpkin pie or cozying up with a good book.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
thecut.com

Would You Fall Through a Trap Door for Love?

There is no doubt in my mind that the most innovative thinking of our time is happening in the realm of deranged reality dating shows. The newest gem from this fount of creativity is The Love Trap, a dating show in which women are eliminated through a literal trap door. Is it safe, you ask? Has anyone gotten injured?
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
M. Night Shyamalan
blcklst.com

How To Read A Screenplay (Part 1): The First Pass

There are multiple layers to any story. The more you dig, the deeper your understanding. I can’t remember exactly how this subject came up on the blog, but it did, and when I asked whether people would like to explore how to read and analyze a screenplay, the response was quite positive. So here we are with yet another Go Into The Story series on screenwriting.
ENTERTAINMENT
Thrive Global

Ideas to Find Time for What You Love

Are you struggling with finding time for your hobbies and interests?. Many people are because they’re overwhelmed with work and family responsibilities. Feeling tired, overworked, and just stressed also impacts whether you have the personal bandwidth needed to work on things that make you happy. It’s possible that even when...
ARTS
ABC 4

Questions to ask yourself if you are looking for true love

Today on GTU – Finding love — true love — is such a simple thing, right? At least it seemed so, given what you saw in the movies and all the fairy tales you grew up with. But do you really know how to find love or if dating will really work for you? The problem is that when it comes to finding your soulmate in real life, things aren’t nearly so simple. In fact, they can be totally confusing and frustrating. However, looking for love doesn’t have to be a continuously painful endeavor. It doesn’t have to be a fruitless search. It also doesn’t mean you have to settle for “Mr./Ms. Right Now,” instead of “Mr./Ms. Right Forever.” If you know what questions to ask yourself before you start dating, you can get clear on your goals and priorities from the start, which can help make your search for true love with your soulmate successful.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
blcklst.com

The Trouble with “Character Flaws”

“Characters, at least good ones, are multilayered individuals.”. If you bump around the online screenwriting universe, invariably you will find an article or post about working with a character’s flaw. Identifying a single substantive personality defect makes it easy to think about the character’s transformation and can make them more sympathetic to script readers.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
blcklst.com

Why are we fascinated with Bad Guys?

So many current TV series feature anti-heroes. Why?. How can we find ourselves rooting for them in TV series like The Wire, The Sopranos, Dexter, The Shield, Sons of Anarchy, and Breaking Bad?. After all, they’re… you know… Bad Guys. Hell, every single main character in Succession is pretty much...
TV SERIES
blcklst.com

Sundays with Stephen King’s “On Writing”

A series featuring reflections on writing from the famed author’s memoir. I had not read Stephen King’s memoir On Writing for several years when it occurred to me to do so again. While at it, why not share reflections from the renowned writer in a weekly Sunday series at Go Into The Story?
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Popculture

'Happy Days' Actor Gavan O'Herlihy Dead at 70

The Happy Days family has lost on of its original stars. Irish actor Gavan O'Herlihy, who starred in the first season of Happy Days, died on Sept. 15 at age 70. His death was first reported on Nov. 9 in the Irish Echo. O'Herlihy also starred in Superman III, Willow, and Never Say Never Again. He was the son of Oscar-nominated actor Dan O'Herlihy.
TV & VIDEOS
TVShowsAce

‘Return To Amish’: UPDATE On Mary Schmucker’s Health

Recently, it was revealed that former Return to Amish star Mary Schmucker had been hospitalized. Fans and viewers were very concerned for Mama Mary, as she is affectionately referred to. Now, her daughter-in-law is sharing an update on how the beloved matriarch is doing after her time in the ICU.
TV SHOWS
24/7 Wall St.

This is The Worst Movie Of All Time

There are a number of best movies lists. The most famous is probably the American Film Institute’s “100 Years–100 Movies”. Movie website Rotten Tomatoes has a 100 Best So does movie data site IMDb, but it is “250 Best” Some critics like the other side of the coin. Awards for worst movies are given out […]
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy