Reader Question: What if you fall out of love with a script?

Today on GTU – Finding love — true love — is such a simple thing, right? At least it seemed so, given what you saw in the movies and all the fairy tales you grew up with. But do you really know how to find love or if dating will really work for you? The problem is that when it comes to finding your soulmate in real life, things aren’t nearly so simple. In fact, they can be totally confusing and frustrating. However, looking for love doesn’t have to be a continuously painful endeavor. It doesn’t have to be a fruitless search. It also doesn’t mean you have to settle for “Mr./Ms. Right Now,” instead of “Mr./Ms. Right Forever.” If you know what questions to ask yourself before you start dating, you can get clear on your goals and priorities from the start, which can help make your search for true love with your soulmate successful.

RELATIONSHIP ADVICE ・ 10 DAYS AGO