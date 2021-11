NEW YORK – Co-Diagnostics said on Thursday its Logix Smart SARS-CoV-2 two-gene multiplex test has been approved in the UK. The test has been validated according to regulations from the UK's Health Security Agency and can be sold in the UK, the Salt Lake City-based firm said, adding it has been validated for use with several sample types, including saliva. Additionally, bronchoalveolar lavage, sputum, tracheal aspirate, nasopharyngeal and oropharyngeal swabs can be used, according to the firm's website.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 11 DAYS AGO