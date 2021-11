A new game is being released on December 15, just in time for Christmas, but Great Lakes Simulator will not make 2021's hottest gift list. I'm all-in on Michigan and love video games as much as anyone else, but the action in this game is more listless than must-have list. A few quick facts: I grew up on Lake Michigan, owned a sailboat, and currently have a kayak- I love the water. I'm old enough to have played Pong at my grandparents' house, Atari 2600 with my middle-school friends, and owned a Colecovision and first-generation Nintendo. I don't game much anymore, but it's not because I can't keep up with the action, I just choose to devote my time to other things.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 4 DAYS AGO