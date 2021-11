NEW YORK – MDxHealth said this week that its initial public offering in the US of 3,750,000 American Depositary Shares (each representing 10 of the company’s ordinary shares) has increased its share capital to €118.7 million ($135.8 million) from €90.1 million, and that the number of its issued and outstanding shares has increased to 155,969,226 ordinary shares from 118,469,226 ordinary shares through the issuance of a total of 37.5 million new shares. The IPO closed on Nov. 8.

