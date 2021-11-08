CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Gold Price Rally Eyes September High with US Yields Under Pressure

By David Song
DailyFx
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe price of gold pushes to a fresh monthly high ($1825) as it extends the advance following the US Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP) report, and the precious metal may continue to retrace the decline from the September high ($1834) as the 10-Year US Treasury yield holds near the monthly low...

www.dailyfx.com

Comments / 0

Related
kitco.com

Gold price pushes to 5-month high as bulls remain strong

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. (Kitco News) - Gold prices are slightly higher in early U.S. trading Monday and did poke to another...
MARKETS
DailyFx

Australian Dollar Eyes Chinese Economic Data, Will AUD/USD React

Australian Dollar, AUD/USD, Chinese Economic Data, Japan GDP - Talking Points. Australian Dollar is in focus with Chinese economic data on tap to kick off APAC trading. Japan’s Q3 GDP crossed the wires at -3.0% q/q, missing analysts’ expectations of -0.7%. AUD/USD looks to move higher after a Bullish Engulfing...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Inflation#Gold Reserve#Producer Price Index#The Us Non Farm Payrolls#Nfp#Us Treasury#The Federal Reserve
DailyFx

Euro Forecast: Risks Remain Lower for EUR/USD, Covid Surge Adds to Weakness

Sharp Increase in Covid Cases Adds Another Concern for the Euro. EUR/USD: Fresh 2021 lows for the Euro having posted its lowest close since Summer 2020 and risks continue to be geared towards further downside with a potential move to the low 1.13s. As the threat of inflation continues to build, those central banks who are more able to act will likely see their currency outperform against the Euro, which includes USD and GBP. In turn, with the ECB expected to be the laggard in tightening monetary policy, bond spreads are likely to widen against the Euro and thus pave the way for a weaker currency. The ECB has continued to push back against current market pricing for rate hikes next year and to add to this, with the recent European Commission forecasts showing inflation back below target at 1.4% by 2023, this raises the bar for the ECB to move in a hawkish direction.
CURRENCIES
ABC News

Asian shares mixed as Japan says economy contracted in 3Q

Shares were mixed in Asia on Monday, with the specter of inflation weighing on sentiment. Shares rose in Tokyo, Sydney and Seoul but fell in Hong Kong and Shanghai. Japan reported that its economy contracted in the July-September quarter amid tighter pandemic restrictions that hit consumer spending. In annual terms,...
MARKETS
DailyFx

US Dollar Technical Setups: AUD/USD, USD/CAD, Gold, Oil & Bitcoin

Weekly Technical Trade Levels on USD Majors & Commodities. Technical setups we’re tracking into the weekly open. Updated trade levels on the US Dollar Majors, Gold, Oil, Bitcoin and more!. New to Gold Trading? Get started with this Free How to Trade Gold -Beginners Guide. US Dollar Breakout Levels -...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
DailyFx

Crude Oil Price Forecast: Range Trading Persists, Double Top Possible

Energy markets have cooled off in recent weeks, and a deeper setback in crude oil prices is possible before the rally resumes. A break of the November 4 low would put crude oil prices on a trajectory towards their year-long channel support, coming in closer to 71.00. According to the...
TRAFFIC
marketpulse.com

Oil prices dip, gold rally pauses

Oil prices are falling again on Monday, although the pullback does appear to be losing momentum as it approaches the lows from a couple of weeks ago. The correction has been partially attributed to the prospect of US President Joe Biden releasing oil from the SPR. While I’m sure Biden will be happy with this result, I’m not convinced it’s a threat he wants to follow through on. Not at these levels. It’s win-win in that sense. For now, at least.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
DailyFx

Gold Price Stages Eight Day Rally as RSI Climbs Into Overbought Zone

The price of gold attempts to stage an eight day rally for the first time since July 2020 as it trades to a fresh monthly high ($1871), and recent developments in the Relative Strength Index (RSI) raises the scope for higher gold prices as the indicator climbs above 70 to push into overbought territory.
BUSINESS
DailyFx

Weekly Fundamental Gold Price Forecast: Real Yields to Determine Next Move

Rising inflation expectations and falling long-end bond yields have given a new shine to gold prices. If real yields – nominal yields less inflation – continue to fall, gold prices will likely continue their rally. The IG Client Sentiment Indexsuggests that gold prices in USD-terms (XAU/USD) have a bearish trading...
MARKETS
DailyFx

US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Breakout Rips to Fresh 2021 Highs

US Dollartechnical trade level update – Weekly Chart. USD breakout rips to fresh yearly highs – pivot above multi-year slope. DXYsupport 94.47, 94.13, 93.81(bullish invalidation) – Resistance 95.15, 96.10/50 (key) The US Dollar Index rallied for a third consecutive week with a major breakout fueling a rally of more than...
MARKETS
DailyFx

Euro Forecast: EUR/USD May Fall Further in Week Ahead, 1.14 Likely

Last Wednesday’s sharp fall in EUR/USD below 1.15 to its lowest level for almost 16 months was due to news that US inflation had hit its highest level in 30 years rather than to any new developments in the Eurozone. Nonetheless, it emphasized again how far the European Central Bank...
MARKETS
DailyFx

Japanese Yen Fundamental Forecast: USD/JPY Eyes Further Upside on Japan GDP

Japanese Yen eyes Q3 GDP data to kick off the week. Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s stimulus package also in focus. USD/JPY upside could resume if GDP and stimulus fail to impress. The Japanese Yen is in focus to kick off the trading week, with potentially high-impact economic data due out...
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy