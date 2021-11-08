Gold Price Rally Eyes September High with US Yields Under Pressure

Sharp Increase in Covid Cases Adds Another Concern for the Euro. EUR/USD: Fresh 2021 lows for the Euro having posted its lowest close since Summer 2020 and risks continue to be geared towards further downside with a potential move to the low 1.13s. As the threat of inflation continues to build, those central banks who are more able to act will likely see their currency outperform against the Euro, which includes USD and GBP. In turn, with the ECB expected to be the laggard in tightening monetary policy, bond spreads are likely to widen against the Euro and thus pave the way for a weaker currency. The ECB has continued to push back against current market pricing for rate hikes next year and to add to this, with the recent European Commission forecasts showing inflation back below target at 1.4% by 2023, this raises the bar for the ECB to move in a hawkish direction.

CURRENCIES ・ 14 HOURS AGO