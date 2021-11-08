CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olcott, NY

A bit of food and family in Olcott

By Benjamin Joe ben.joe@niagara-gazette.com
Niagara Gazette
Niagara Gazette
 7 days ago
OLCOTT — John Sprandel describes himself as the muscle to his fiancé Cheryl Krygier’s mind — and in her mind was a dream of owning an authentic Polish restaurant.

Well, that dream has come true.

The two opened up Valentine’s, named after Krygier’s grandfather who came to this country at the age of 14. Upon entering, guests can see a black-and-white photograph of him surrounded with roses. Other photographs of family on wedding days are also on the wall, which have themselves gone from orange to gray trimmed with red accenting the red tablecloths at each seat.

Krygier’s grandmother, or Babcia, passed away when Krygier’s mother was only 5, so Valentine lived with Krygier’s family in Cheektowaga where she and her mother made the food that Valentine loved. In 1985 he also passed away.

But his memory lived on. Three years ago Krygier and Sprandel moved to Wilson and decided to start making Polish dishes for more than just their immediate family. Making homemade pierogis, Sprandel said, was their date night, then it expanded into going to farmer’s markets and selling the pastries to morning walkers.

Then during the pandemic, Sprandel said they saw how the community was hurting, so they put out a small refrigerator on his porch and filled it with pierogi.

“I let people know it was for … anybody that needs a meal that doesn’t have one,” he said. “People would come to our house, open of the fridge, take a meal or two, and then they would leave.”

Sprandel said Krygier, who was in the kitchen making risotto, even received an award from Wilson Mayor Art Lawson for supporting the community by making over 800 meals.

Humble, Krygier hadn’t mentioned the award at all.

After a few years of this, Krygier was on the Wilson’s community page online and found out that the beloved eatery, the Prickly Pear, was closing its doors at 5959 East Main St. in Olcott.

“It was exactly what we were looking for,” she said. “And it just turned out to be incredible. We’ve had great support. The community has just been crazy.”

One of the “incredible” surprises that the couple has found is that by trying to focus on authentic Polish meals with with local ingredients, the heart of the county came out to try her food and help in any way possible.

“The other day I put on the Wilson page that I was looking for a bushel of butternut squash to buy from a farmer,” Krygier said. “Somebody brought me 12 huge butternut squash for free. Then one of the farmers brought me hot peppers and a case of apples.”

Sprandel is also of Polish descent and told the US&J that food is very important to the Polish culture. That and family.

“What is the experience when people come to place? A restaurant,” he said. “If you think of backgrounds with strong social backgrounds … a lot of it is focused around family, and the focus around family is strengthened by their gathering for food. So, come to dinner. You come together and eat together and talk about what’s going on with your life.”

Valentine's will be open to every day except Monday and Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Breakfast will only be served on Sunday.

