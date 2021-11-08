Another day, another record on Wall Street as stocks inch up

Stocks ended a choppy trading session little changed Monday, as investors awaited data on October retail sales and another round of corporate earnings this week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost around 13 points, or less than 0.1%, to end near 36,087, according to preliminary figures, while the S&P 500 shed a fraction of a point to end near 4,683. The Nasdaq Composite gave up around 7 points, a loss of less than 01.%, to close near 15,854. Data on October retail sales due Tuesday morning are expected to show a 1.5% rise.
