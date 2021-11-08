COVID-19 in Maryland|14 deaths in 24 hours

By: KDKA-TV News Staff
HARRISBURG (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 10,848 new coronavirus cases and 91 additional deaths over the past two days.
This brings the statewide total to 1,618,870 cases and 32,279 total COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began.
There are 2,609 people across the state in the hospital with COVID-19, with 600 in ICUs.
The state says 14,489,001 total vaccine doses have been administered, and 6,520,924 people are fully vaccinated. So far, 72.8% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated.
All Pennsylvanians 16 or older are eligible to get vaccinated, and eligibility for the Pfizer vaccine...
Comments / 1