CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

COVID-19 in Maryland|14 deaths in 24 hours

By Demi Gough
foxbaltimore.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Maryland Department of Health released updated coronavirus numbers Monday morning. As of 10:00 a.m., there are 566,637 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Maryland, 555 new cases have been reported within the past 24 hours. The statewide...

foxbaltimore.com

Comments / 1

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
International Business Times

30 Fully Vaccinated Massachusetts Residents Died Of COVID-19 In First Week Of November

At least 30 fully vaccinated people in Massachusetts have died of COVID-19 over the past week as the number of breakthrough cases continues to rise. Health officials in Massachusetts recorded 30 breakthrough COVID-19 deaths between Oct. 30 and Nov. 6, raising the state’s cumulative coronavirus deaths among the fully vaccinated to 468. The number of deaths represents 0.01% of the state’s inoculated population.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Daily Mail

Washington physician assistant has medical license suspended after treating Covid patients with ivermectin and 'harassing' hospitals to also use the anti-parasite drug

A Washington state-based physician assistant (PA) has had his license suspended by a medical board for treating Covid patients with the anti-parasite drug ivermectin and 'harassing' hospitals to do likewise. Scott Miller of Washougal, Washington, had his medical license suspended by the Washington Medical Commission (WMC) over allegations that his...
HEALTH SERVICES
EatThis

These 5 States Have "Out of Control" COVID

Coronavirus cases are receding nationwide—but not in every state. In fact, in some states in America, cases are actually rising quickly, as the virus lowers in former hotspots in the South. Where is COVID rising and how can you stay safe no matter where you live? Read on for the 5 states that have the fastest rising caseloads—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
International Business Times

143 Fully Vaccinated Oregon Residents Who Received Pfizer Vaccine Have Died Of COVID-19

More than 140 fully vaccinated individuals in Oregon have died of COVID-19 despite receiving the vaccine developed by Pfizer-BioNTech, according to state data. At least 143 Oregon residents who have received two doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine have died of the virus as of Oct. 14. The state has also recorded 15,057 breakthrough infections and 562 breakthrough hospitalizations among Pfizer recipients since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the latest data.
OREGON STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Maryland Health
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
Baltimore, MD
COVID-19 Vaccines
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Coronavirus
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Government
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Health
Baltimore County, MD
Health
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Coronavirus
County
Baltimore County, MD
Baltimore County, MD
Government
Baltimore County, MD
Coronavirus
Virginian-Pilot

Moderna booster dosage concerns prompted cancellation of Virginia Beach employee-only vaccine clinics, spokesperson says

Coronavirus vaccination clinics for Virginia Beach city employees were canceled through the rest of the year due to concerns over “improper dosage” of the Moderna booster vaccine provided, according to a city spokesperson. Tiffany Russell said the concerns are under review by the city auditor’s office. She did not provide details, citing medical privacy concerns. The Moderna booster contains ...
VIRGINIA STATE
deseret.com

Why COVID-19 is spiking in highly vaccinated states

The coronavirus pandemic is still going. And as we head into the winter months, there are a number of questions about what might happen in states with high vaccination rates and mitigation measures. Some highly vaccinated states have seen massive coronavirus surges as of late, which might be a sign...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS Denver

COVID In Colorado: State Health Officials Plan For Rationing Care At Hospitals

DENVER (CBS4)– Colorado health care providers are creating protocols for treatment in the event they need to start rationing care. State Epidemiologist, Dr. Rachel Herlihy says, if the rate of adults getting COVID-19 booster shots doesn’t improve, Colorado will have more than 2,200 people hospitalized with COVID by the first of the year. That would be the most the state has had during the pandemic. (credit: CBS) Dr. Anuj Mehta developed a draft plan that no one wants to see implemented. It would prioritize who gets treated at the hospital and who gets sent home. While it is still preliminary, the initial draft...
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccines#Icu#The Health Department
CBS Pittsburgh

COVID-19 In Pittsburgh: Allegheny County Reports 2-Day Total Of 1,008 New Cases, 3 More Deaths

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting a two-day total of 1,008 new COVID-19 cases and three additional deaths. Of the new cases, 730 are confirmed cases and 278 are probable. The three deaths were all reported in November. One person was in the 50-64 age group and two were 65 or older. There have been 9,076 total hospitalizations and 137,807 total coronavirus cases in Allegheny County since the pandemic started. The county-wide death toll stands at 2,383. More information on the Coronavirus pandemic: CDC Coronavirus Information CDC Global Map of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Pennsylvania Department of Health Information Allegheny County Health Department Information
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
Monroe Local News

COVID-19: Georgia 104; Gwinnett 3; Walton County 0 more deaths in the past 48 hours

Editor’s Note: These statistics are for two days due to Nov. 11 being a national holiday. The following is a snapshot of the statistics reported by the Georgia Department of Public Health at 3 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 12, 2021. Georgia is reporting 104 more deaths, Gwinnett County three more and Walton County no more death reported in the past 48 hours.
GEORGIA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

COVID-19 In Pennsylvania: State Reports 2-Day Total Of 10,848 New Cases, 91 Additional Deaths

By: KDKA-TV News Staff HARRISBURG (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 10,848 new coronavirus cases and 91 additional deaths over the past two days. This brings the statewide total to 1,618,870 cases and 32,279 total COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began. There are 2,609 people across the state in the hospital with COVID-19, with 600 in ICUs. The state says 14,489,001 total vaccine doses have been administered, and 6,520,924 people are fully vaccinated. So far, 72.8% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated. All Pennsylvanians 16 or older are eligible to get vaccinated, and eligibility for the Pfizer vaccine...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Department of Health
foxbaltimore.com

Maryland elementary school accidentally vaccinates wrong student in mix-up

LUSBY, Md. (7News) — A school nurse accidentally vaccinated the wrong student at a covid clinic at a Calvert County elementary school, health officials confirm. According to Deputy Health Officer for Calvert County Champ Thomaskutty, a student who didn't have consent from parents to receive a COVID vaccine for 5 to 11 years old got the vaccination in error.
MARYLAND STATE
The Citizens Voice

4 COVID-19 deaths reported in county

Luzerne County has four more COVID-19-related deaths according to information provided Tuesday by the state Department of Health. The death toll is now 938. Statewide there were 75 deaths, bringing the total to 31,530. The Department of Health did not report new COVID cases Tuesday due to technical issues and...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WDVM 25

Frederick County, Maryland COVID-19 transmission rate remains high

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Governor Hogan announced Maryland’s COVID-19 health metrics continue to decline across the board, but that’s not the case for Frederick County, Maryland. Health officials say the transmission rate still remains high in the area, with a positivity rate of over 4%.  According to the Frederick county health department, in the […]
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

COVID-19 In Maryland: More Than 900 New Cases & 20 Deaths Reported Saturday As Hospitalizations Drop Below 500

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland reported 983 new COVID-19 cases and 20 new deaths, according to state health department data released Saturday morning. The percentage of people testing positive decreased slightly by .03% to 3.23%. Hospitalizations decreased by eleven to 498. Of those hospitalized, 364 adults are in acute care and 131 adults are in intensive care.  One child is in acute care and two are in intensive care. Doctors say the new cases are fueled by dangerous strains targeting the unvaccinated. In an August press conference, Gov. Larry Hogan said the Delta variant, a strain that is reportedly two to four times more...
MARYLAND STATE
abc27 News

Coronavirus in Pennsylvania: 10,848 new two-day cases, 1,618,870 total as of Nov. 12, 2021

Editor’s Note: The headline has been edited to accurately reflect the information from Pa.’s Department of Health. HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed that between 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 10 and 11:59 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 11, there were 10,848 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 1,618,870. […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Marietta Daily Journal

No COVID-19 deaths in Cobb Friday

Cobb recorded zero deaths from COVID-19 Friday. Case reports for the county’s two school districts were not updated Friday. Both districts canceled school Friday to let students enjoy the World Series celebrations. Here’s a look at Cobb County and state coronavirus numbers reported Friday, and how they compare to the...
COBB COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy