CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Best team for the Master League Premier Classic in Pokemon Go

dexerto.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Pokemon Go Battle League’s Master League format is getting a shakeup with the Master League Premier Classic, requiring Trainers to rethink their best team picks. While the Great League, Ultra League, and Master League are the pillars of the Go Battle League, Niantic regularly introduces variations to keep things interesting,...

www.dexerto.com

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Pokemon Go Will Add New Pokemon in Festival of Lights

Pokemon Go has announced that its upcoming Festival of Lights event will serve as the debut for a brand new Pokemon. The Electric/Fairy-type Pokemon Dedenne will make its debut during the upcoming Festival of Lights event, which runs from November 5th though November 14th. The Pokemon will appear in the wild along with other "bright" Pokemon like Tynamo, Fennekin, Blitzle, and Litwick. Additionally, the Festival of Lights event will come with several new bonuses, including Friendship levels increasing twice as fast, more rewards from Gifts, and an increased limit to the number of gifts you can open at one time. The event will also feature a bonus celebration exclusive to India to celebrate the actual holiday of Diwali, which takes place on November 4th. The India-exclusive celebration will run on November 7th and will feature a double catch candy bonus and increased spawns of both Dedenne and Blitzle.
VIDEO GAMES
dbltap.com

Is Shedinja Good in Pokemon GO?

We've answered whether or not Shedinja is good in Pokemon GO. Shedinja is one of the more popular Pokemon associated with the Hoenn region. It is primarily known for its strange evolution pattern in that it technically is a sentient shed-skin of another Pokemon. Shedinja could only be captured following the evolution of Nincada into Ninjask if the trainer had both an empty slot in their party and at least one PokeBall available in their bag. Immediately after the evolution, trainers could look to see not one new Pokemon but two waiting in their party.
VIDEO GAMES
dbltap.com

Cacturne Pokemon GO Best Moveset

There are quite a few Pokemon that beginner trainers can invest in, given their accessibility and moveset potential. One such Pokemon is Cacturne, and here is its best moveset. Cacturne was first introduced in Pokemon Ruby and Sapphire as the evolution of Cacnea. While this Grass/Dark-type has many resistances, it...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legendary Pokemon#Ultimate Team#The Great League#Ultra League#The Go Battle League#Niantic#Xl Candy#Pokemon Go
estnn.com

Pokemon Unite: Five Tips For Climbing Master Rank

A smart way to climb to the master rank. Pokemon Unite can be a fun game to play, but it is not fun when you are losing many games and dropping in ranks. As easy as it seems at first, the game isn’t that easy once you climb ranks and find players who know the game better. Winning in Pokemon Unite takes a combination of making excellent decisions and making them fast. However, the game depends on team effort and on how your team is performing as a unit. Here are some tips to help you win matches and progress in the ranked ladder.
VIDEO GAMES
CNET

Pokemon Go Cobalion, Terrakion and Virizion: Best counters, weaknesses and moves

Three legendary Pokemon are back in Pokemon Go for a limited time. Cobalion, Terrakion and Virizion -- collectively known as the Swords of Justice -- are all appearing in five-star raids again until Nov. 16. All three Pokemon know the Charged Attack Sacred Sword, and there's a chance you'll encounter Shiny versions of them while they're in raids. Here are some tips to help you beat and catch the Swords of Justice before they leave Pokemon Go again.
VIDEO GAMES
futuregamereleases.com

Pokemon Go Cliff November 2021 Pokemon Lineup and Best Counters

Team GO Rocket Leader Cliff is back in Pokemon GO, and we are ready to defeat him and his new Shadow Pokemon lineup. We have to say, Team GO Rocket Leaders are a bit difficult to defeat, but fear not, this is where we come to your rescue. One of...
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Pokemon
The Game Haus

Pokemon Unite Masters Tournament #10 Shiny League Recap

The Pokemon Unite Masters Tournament #10 is officially in the history books. Dozens of last-second participants who signed up helped create some intense, high-level play. A big performance in the Masters Tournament had the potential to help out many playoff hopefuls in the overall standings. As it turns out, multiple stand-out squads took full advantage. Here is a recap of the Pokemon Unite Masters Tournament #10.
VIDEO GAMES
dbltap.com

Can Chinchou be Shiny in Pokemon GO?

Chinchou has been chosen as the featured Pokemon for Spotlight Hour this Tuesday, Nov. 9, leading to the age old question: can it be shiny in Pokemon GO?. This electric and water-type is primarily based on a particular species of deepwater fish known as the angler fish. In dark waters, the illuminated front near the front of its head lures in unsuspecting prey, which it snaps up. While Chinchou doesn't look nearly as deadly, its PokeDex entry does make reference to a striking resemblance to this behavior.
VIDEO GAMES
futuregamereleases.com

Pokemon Go Team Rocket Balloons Spawn Rate November 2021

Trainers, the Team Go Rocket Leaders Sierra, Cliff, and Arlo are back in Pokemon Go and they are now appearing more often at PokeStops and in balloons. Many players want to know how often do Rocket balloons appear during the A Looming Shadow Returns event, and thanks to recent reports, we now know the spawn rates.
VIDEO GAMES
attackofthefanboy.com

Mega Lopunny Best Counters and Weakness – Pokemon GO Raid Guide

With the upcoming Pokémon Go Diamond and Pearl event prominently featuring Mega Raids centered around Lopunny, you may be looking for ways to prepare yourself in order to counter the Mega Evolved super boss. In this guide, we’ll be covering all the best moves needed to clear a Mega Lopunny Raid so that you’ll be ready when November’s Raid events roll around.
VIDEO GAMES
SlashGear

Shadow Lugia in Pokemon GO: Giovanni returns with Team Rocket

On November 9, 2021, right as the clock strikes 12:01 in the morning, a Team GO Rocket event was scheduled to begin in Pokemon GO. This was an event called “With Light Comes Shadow…” as named after one of the several phrases a Team GO Rocket grunt might say before entering a battle. This event is special as it brings … Continue reading
VIDEO GAMES
altchar.com

Pokemon GO - Pokemon Brilliant Diamond event details

Attention Trainers of Pokemon GO : Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Pokemon Shining Pearl will be released on Nintendo Switch on November 19, 2021. Part 1 of the event will be dedicated to Pokemon Brilliant Diamond, kick off on November 16, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. and go on until Thursday, November 18, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. local time.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Pokemon Go Cliff Guide: The Best Counters For Defeating The Team Go Rocket Leader

In Pokemon Go, not only will you have to face off against powerful mythical Pokemon in challenging raids and plenty of other trainers in a Battle League, but you'll eventually also face off against the game's version of longtime Pokemon baddies, Team Rocket. Team Go Rocket grunts can be found throughout the game, but it's their four leaders that will prove to be the most troublesome. In this guide, we'll tell you how to defeat Cliff, the soft-spoken ruffian representing Team Mystic's dark side.
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

Shroud explains why Portal mode is “highlight” of Battlefield 2042

Twitch star Michael ‘shroud’ Grzesiek has expressed his excitement for Battlefield 2042’s Portal mode, explaining how it could be the game’s “highlight” if DICE get it nailed down. Battlefield 2042 has experienced a turbulent development, thanks mainly to the global health issues of the past couple of years. Feedback regarding...
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

Apex Legends Banners would make perfect Overwatch matchmaking update

Apex Legends’ Banners are a great way to commemorate a players’ achievement in a match and the Overwatch community thinks they would make the perfect matchmaking update for the game. Overwatch rewards players with medals and accolades for their in-game performance. But these achievements don’t really capture the community’s attention,...
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy