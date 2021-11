Editor’s Note: These whiskies were provided to us as review samples by Cask 88. This in no way, per our editorial policies, influenced the final outcome of this review. Ever wondered what Scotch tastes like straight from the barrel? Cask 88’s new release, the Cask 88 Unfiltered series, aims to provide just that experience. The entire Cask 88 Unfiltered series will be, in their words, “straight from the cask, untampered with. No colouring, no chill-filtering and no dilution.” This means all releases in this line will be cask strength and single barrel. They let me know that they will be aiming for quarterly releases and that there is no intention of this product line being just Scotch.

