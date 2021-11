When this season began, Michigan football knew it would be able to count on Aidan Hutchinson to be a consistent force on the edge. However, Hutchinson has been one of the best players in the country regardless of position. After a dominant performance against Penn State, Hutchinson was named the Big Ten’s Defensive Player of the Week. He had seven tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, three sacks, and a forced fumble. Hutchinson is now up to 10 sacks on the season.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 59 MINUTES AGO