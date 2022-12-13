ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parade

When's the Best Time for a Chicken Biscuit?! Chick-fil-A Breakfast Hours for 2022

By Jessica Sager
Parade
Parade
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Jpcnw_0cq5Ii4V00
iStock

Craving a Chicken Biscuit? You're not alone! Chick-fil-A’s breakfast menu is beloved, but it's not available all day. If you’re wondering when you can grab breakfast at Chick-fil-A, here is all the necessary information about Chick-fil-A’s breakfast hours in 2022.

Chick-fil-A began serving breakfast in 1986 with their famous chicken biscuit sandwich. They expanded their breakfast menu over time, including within the last five years after a study the brand commissioned revealed that fast food breakfast grew 60 percent in popularity. Chick-fil-A's breakfast offerings have become as beloved as their signature waffle fries.

That said, Chick-fil-A famously has hours that differ greatly from other fast-food restaurants, with most locations closed totally on Sundays.

How long does Chick-fil-A serve breakfast?

Chick-fil-A generally serves breakfast from the hours of 6:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Monday through Saturday, though some locations may vary. Select Chick-fil-A locations are also open Sunday, though almost all are closed.

What time does Chick-fil-A stop serving breakfast?

Most Chick-fil-A locations serve breakfast until 10:30 a.m.

Does Chick-fil-A serve biscuits all day?

Chick-fil-A serves biscuits until 10:30 a.m.

Does Chick-fil-A have a grace period for breakfast?

According to Chick-fil-A, if you get there after 10:30 a.m., you'll have to wait until tomorrow for breakfast—but certain locations may sneak you some if you're only a few minutes late and everything is still handy! Just be sure to ask nicely.

What time does breakfast end at Chick-fil-A?

Breakfast ends at Chick-fil-A at 10:30 a.m.

Does Chick-fil-a stop serving breakfast right at 10:30?

Chick-fil-A stops serving breakfast at 10:30 a.m. daily.

Are chicken minis served all day?

Chick-fil-A's Chick-n-Minis are typically just a breakfast staple.

What can you find on the Chick-fil-A breakfast menu?

The Chick-fil-A breakfast menu includes the Chick-fil-A Chicken Biscuit; Chick-fil-A Chick-n-Minis; Egg White Grill; Hash Brown Scramble Burrito; Hash Brown Scramble Bowl; Bacon, Egg & Cheese Biscuit; Sausage, Egg & Cheese Biscuit; Bacon, Egg & Cheese Muffin; Sausage, Egg & Cheese Muffin; Buttered Biscuit; English Muffin; Hash Browns; Greek Yogurt Parfait; and Fruit Cup.

Next up, check out everything you need to know about McDonald's breakfast hours and menu.

Comments / 0

Related
Parade

Suddenly Craving Chocolate? Here's What Your Body Is Trying to Tell You

We’ve all been there: the dreaded 4 p.m. slump. To give yourself some extra energy to get through to dinnertime, you reach for the chocolate bar in your desk drawer or cut yourself an extra slice of chocolate cake at the office party. Or maybe you’re just someone who can’t resist chocolate, no matter what time of day it is.
KCAU 9 News

100 popular gift ideas of 2022 you can shop now in time for the holidays

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. No matter your budget, you can find gifts for everyone on your holiday shopping list There’s nothing worse than waiting until the last minute to do your holiday shopping. But if you’re having trouble finding gifts for your friends and family, you can run out […]
Parade

The One Fruit You Should Eat Every Day, According to Nutritionists

Whether you prefer fresh or frozen, in a salad or a snack on the go, fruit is a core component of a healthy eating plan. “Fruit is important in the diet because it adds a variety of colors, meaning they retain essential vitamins and minerals to boost our immune system and keep us healthy,” says Diane Robison Johnson, MS, RDN, CSSD. “They are also a natural, whole food source of quick energy, keep us hydrated and contain fiber to help regulate our digestive system and GI tract.”
Parade

Podcaster Jen Hatmaker’s Gingerbread Dutch Baby Recipe Is Perfect for Christmas Morning

“A Dutch baby is so delicious and fun to serve,” says podcaster Jen Hatmaker (of For the Love fame) about this warm-spiced brunch dish from her new cookbook Feed These People. “A Dutch baby is just a fancy pancake with the star power of a popover and elegance of a crepe. “Even better, it’s cunningly easy to make at the last minute on Christmas morning after all the presents have been opened.
Parade

Massage Away Your Worries With This Stellar TheraGun Pro Deal

If you suffer from painful muscle aches, it can be difficult to find relief. The best massagers can help alleviate some of the debilitating physical issues you might have, but there's one name that folks tend to trust to help them feel better, fast: TheraGun. And right now, Amazon has the TheraGun Pro for an amazing deal you're going to want to act fast on.
Parade

Seriously, What's the Deal With Ezekiel Bread and Is It Even Good for You?

Carbs get a bad rap on the nutrition circuit. You may have been tempted to cut all of them out of your diet. Let's face it—those refrained white grains are high in simple sugar and low in fiber. That means they're not optimal if you're trying to maintain your blood sugar levels and lose weight. But, if you've tried to go the low-carb route, you may have resorted to alternatives that are bland in taste and crumbly in texture.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Parade

This Roller Craft Caddy With 21,000+ Fans Is Almost 40% Off on Amazon

Whether you're a maker with an Etsy shop or someone who needs to log onto YouTube for basic gift-wrapping tutorials, the holiday season brings out the craftiest sides in all of us. But where to stash that stuff once it's not in use?. Here at Parade.com, we're all about sharing...
Parade

Cheers to These Stemless Wine Glasses Deals — Up to 50% Off

Serving a bottle of white, red and rosé this holiday season? Discerning hosts know that red and white vinos require different glasses. Reds are typically served in glasses with wider bowls, like goblets, to allow the fuller-flavored varietals to "breathe." White wine doesn't need as much aeration, so the bowl is narrower.
Parade

Parade

68K+
Followers
16K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Inspiring stories, exclusive celebrity interviews, bestselling authors, recipes and more.

 https://parade.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy