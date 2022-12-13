When's the Best Time for a Chicken Biscuit?! Chick-fil-A Breakfast Hours for 2022

iStock

Craving a Chicken Biscuit? You're not alone! Chick-fil-A’s breakfast menu is beloved, but it's not available all day. If you’re wondering when you can grab breakfast at Chick-fil-A, here is all the necessary information about Chick-fil-A’s breakfast hours in 2022.

Chick-fil-A began serving breakfast in 1986 with their famous chicken biscuit sandwich. They expanded their breakfast menu over time, including within the last five years after a study the brand commissioned revealed that fast food breakfast grew 60 percent in popularity. Chick-fil-A's breakfast offerings have become as beloved as their signature waffle fries.

That said, Chick-fil-A famously has hours that differ greatly from other fast-food restaurants, with most locations closed totally on Sundays.

How long does Chick-fil-A serve breakfast?

Chick-fil-A generally serves breakfast from the hours of 6:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Monday through Saturday, though some locations may vary. Select Chick-fil-A locations are also open Sunday, though almost all are closed.

What time does Chick-fil-A stop serving breakfast?

Most Chick-fil-A locations serve breakfast until 10:30 a.m.

Does Chick-fil-A serve biscuits all day?

Chick-fil-A serves biscuits until 10:30 a.m.

Does Chick-fil-A have a grace period for breakfast?

According to Chick-fil-A, if you get there after 10:30 a.m., you'll have to wait until tomorrow for breakfast—but certain locations may sneak you some if you're only a few minutes late and everything is still handy! Just be sure to ask nicely.

What time does breakfast end at Chick-fil-A?

Breakfast ends at Chick-fil-A at 10:30 a.m.

Does Chick-fil-a stop serving breakfast right at 10:30?

Chick-fil-A stops serving breakfast at 10:30 a.m. daily.

Are chicken minis served all day?

Chick-fil-A's Chick-n-Minis are typically just a breakfast staple.

What can you find on the Chick-fil-A breakfast menu?

The Chick-fil-A breakfast menu includes the Chick-fil-A Chicken Biscuit; Chick-fil-A Chick-n-Minis; Egg White Grill; Hash Brown Scramble Burrito; Hash Brown Scramble Bowl; Bacon, Egg & Cheese Biscuit; Sausage, Egg & Cheese Biscuit; Bacon, Egg & Cheese Muffin; Sausage, Egg & Cheese Muffin; Buttered Biscuit; English Muffin; Hash Browns; Greek Yogurt Parfait; and Fruit Cup.

Next up, check out everything you need to know about McDonald's breakfast hours and menu.