Will Georgia Regress to College Football Mean?

The problem with a four-team playoff in college football is that you've got to have four good teams to compete in said playoff, and it's not a certainty that college football has four good teams.

They know they have at least one really good team in Georgia. A team that has only played one game within three scores since week 1 of the regular season. They are dominating every opponent, winning games by an average of 31.9 points.

The rest of college football, however? They seem to be finding themselves this season.

Just take a look at the CFP rankings apart from Georgia.

No. 2 Alabama was in a four-quarter fight with a below .500 LSU team.

No. 3 Michigan State lost to unranked Purdue on Saturday.

No. 4 Oregon beat a below .500 Washington team by 10 points.

No. 5 Ohio State beat a below .500 Nebraska team by 9 points.

No. 6 Cincinnati squeaked by a below .500 Tulsa team.

It's almost as if no one wants to make the playoffs this season except for Georgia. It appears that 2021 just might be a season of chaos in college football, and with all of the sport spinning on its head Georgia appears to be the program that has an identity as a football team.

The Bulldogs play their final regular-season SEC game on Saturday against the Tennessee Volunteers. They are currently 22.0 point favorites over the Volunteers in Knoxville, Tennessee.

Then after that, their schedule finishes with games against Charleston Southern and Georgia Tech, games that might not even have a Vegas betting spread on them.

