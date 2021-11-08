CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comedian Joe Pera wants you to get comfortable — preferably in the right chair

By Sam Yellowhorse Kesler
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
 7 days ago
Most television shows feel like they're made by an energy drink, Joe Pera says. He wanted his to feel like it was made by apple cider. The third season of comedian Joe Pera's show, "Joe Pera Talks With You," is out today. Its star, the real Joe Pera, plays a choir...

Talking to Joe Pera isn’t all that different from a conversation with his fictionalized self

The Joe Pera Talks With You star's Adult Swim show tackles sitting in its Season 3 premiere. “I don’t test drive cars like some people do for fun, but I will go into a furniture store every now and then just to see what’s going on, try out a couple chairs,” he says. ALSO: Pera discusses his new book: A Bathroom Book for People Not Pooping or Peeing but Using the Bathroom as an Escape.
Joe Pera on the sincerity of Joe Pera Talks with You: "If anything, the joke is how straightforward we are about stuff"

"I like the directness of it," says Pera. "I always use the example in the writers room, there’s a joke Dan (Licata) wrote that unlocks a lot of the humor: 'You know what I like most about barbecue? The smoky flavor.' (Laughs.) It’s just literally that. (Keeps laughing.) There’s something so funny — it’s just stating a fact. (Still laughing.)" ALSO: Joe Pera displays the earnest manner and sense of wonder that most people lose by their teenage years.
Joe Pera Talks With You Feels the Pain of Mental Illness

At the start of Joe Pera Talks With You’s third season, Joe’s friend Gene calls him “a person of integrity who likes describing things.” It’s a funny line (delivered seriously, of course) but also an accurate description of Pera’s persona. Joe Pera as a character—and, presumably, as a person—has always been fundamentally decent, a good-natured and well-meaning guy who looks for the best in people and is always excited to share his knowledge with them, but in a genial, low-key way that never comes off as arrogant or annoying. The third season immediately reestablishes that tone in the first episode, when Joe helps Gene search for the perfect retirement chair, regaling the viewer with long, slow, adoring shots of different recliners, while Joe explains what’s special about them. It’s often noted that Joe Pera Talks With You is a crucial source of calm and positivity during an incredibly angry and chaotic time, and Joe quietly talking over footage of La-Z-Boys proves that’s still as true as ever.
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Television | Radio | Education | Digital Georgia Public Broadcasting (GPB) is a state network of PBS member television stations and NPR member radio stations serving the U.S. state of Georgia. It is operated by the Georgia Public Telecommunications Commission, which holds the licenses for most of the PBS and NPR member stations licensed in the state. The broadcast signals of the nine television stations and 19 radio stations cover almost all of the state, as well as parts of Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. The network's headquarters and primary radio and television production facilities are located on 14th Street in Midtown Atlanta, just west of the Downtown Connector in the Home Park neighborhood.

 https://www.gpb.org/news

