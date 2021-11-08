CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Packers not overly concerned about 'freak' knee injury for rookie CB Eric Stokes

By Zach Kruse
 7 days ago
Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur said he wasn’t overly concerned about the long-term nature of the knee injury suffered by rookie cornerback Eric Stokes during pre-game warmups on Sunday in Kansas City.

“I don’t think it’s something that’s going to be long-term,” LaFleur said following the Packers’ 13-7 loss to the Chiefs.

Stokes, who had started the previous six games, didn’t play. He was officially ruled out during the game.

LaFleur said the injury was just a “freak thing” during warmups. Stokes jumped for a ball and “landed wrong,” per the Packers coach.

With Stokes out, the Packers started Kevin King and Rasul Douglas on the perimeter and Chandon Sullivan in the slot. The trio helped the Packers defense hold Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs passing game to just 166 passing yards on 37 attempts.

How good was the Packers pass defense, even without Stokes? Mahomes averaged 4.49 yards per attempt, the lowest of his NFL career, and his 166 passing yards represented the lowest total of his career in a game he started and finished.

Douglas has been a savior for the cornerback group. The veteran has played well over the last month, helping the position survive injuries to Stokes, King and Jaire Alexander. He will likely be needed in a starting role until Stokes is ready to return.

LaFleur did not provide an immediate update on Pro Bowl defensive lineman Kenny Clark, who exited the game and didn’t return after injuring his back.

