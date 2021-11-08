CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Billy Strings Announces London Debut Concerts

JamBase
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBilly Strings is headed overseas to make his London debut. The guitarist will play his first UK shows at London’s Islington Assembly Hall March 26 and 27, 2022. The dates are...

www.jambase.com

Comments / 0

Related
arcamax.com

Journey announces tour with Billy Idol, Toto

Journey has announced dates for its Freedom Tour 2022. The trek supports its forthcoming new album, also called “Freedom,” and includes two stops in Northern California. These local pop-rock heroes are set to bring their platinum-plus-selling catalog — which includes such hits as “Lights,” “Any Way You Want It,” “Faithfully,” “Don’t Stop Believin'” and many, many more — to Chase Center in San Francisco on March 31 and Golden 1 Center in Sacramento on April 1.
Eureka Times-Standard

Mariachi de Humboldt to perform debut concert

The Humboldt State University School of Dance, Music, and Theatre will present the debut concert of its newest ensemble, Mariachi de Humboldt, co-directed by Norverto Angón Gonzales and Jennifer Trowbridge, in a live event also featuring the HSU Guitar Ensemble, on Nov. 12 at 8 p.m. in Fulkerson Recital Hall.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
Kait 8

Journey, Billy Idol concert date set

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - For those who “Don’t Stop Believin’” and have been “Faithfully” devoted to one of the greatest rock bands of all time, their dreams have come true. Luckily, they won’t be dancing with themselves. Simmons Bank Arena announced Monday that Journey, along with special guest Billy Idol,...
JONESBORO, AR
visitsaintpaul.com

Billy Strings at the Palace Theatre

Date: Thursday, November 4 2021 to Friday, November 5 2021. Billy Strings will perform at the Palace Theatre in Saint Paul on November 4 & 5, 2021. Michigan-born and now Nashville-based, Billy Strings is a GRAMMY Award-winning singer, songwriter and musician, who arrived on the scene as one of string music’s most dynamic young stars (Rolling Stone). Strings is in the midst of a triumphant year after winning Best Bluegrass Album at the 63rd GRAMMY Awards for his critically acclaimed record, Home. Produced by Glenn Brown, the record also led Strings to top Billboard’s 2020 year-end charts in both Bluegrass categories—Top Bluegrass Artists and Top Bluegrass Albums—and continues to receive widespread critical acclaim. Of the release, The Associated Press proclaims, “it is his creative musical storytelling, paired with solid vocals on Home that should seal the deal, pleasing fans of the genre and creating some new ones…the perfect blend of pure talent and pluck,” while The Wall Street Journal declares, “Billy Strings has clearly emerged as a premier guitar ﬂatpicker of this era.” Please note: Requires either proof of a full series of COVID-19 vaccination, or proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken in the prior 72 hours. Masks will be required for unvaccinated patrons at this show. 18+
PERFORMING ARTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Minnesota State
JamBase

Billy Strings Debuts Jeff Austin & Jerry Lee Lewis Covers In Milwaukee

Billy Strings debuted a pair of geographically appropriate covers during his Wednesday concert at The Riverside Theater in Milwaukee. The show featured takes on Jerry Lee Lewis’ “What’s Made Milwaukee Famous (Has Made A Loser Out Of Me)” and “Follow Me Down To The Riverside” from Jeff Austin’s time in Yonder Mountain String Band.
MILWAUKEE, WI
localspins.com

Billy Strings, The Accidentals lead Hot Top 5 Chart with Laurel Premo right behind

The support for their releases makes them smile. The October chart ranking the top local and regional albums also features Desmond Jones, Lee Heerspink and Odd Space. Considering the national impact that both artists have had in recent years, it’s no surprise that Grammy-winning bluegrass hero Billy Strings and indie-folksters The Accidentals would dominate the most recent Local Spins Hot Top 5 Charts.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Billy Strings
relix

Billy Strings in Milwaukee (Review + Gallery)

Bluegrass has been around since the 1940’s and has always had its denizens. It has countless forms ranging from trad, to progressive, and now even within the progressive movement there are the unique forms; jamgrass, hippy grass, “old timey”, new grass, and rockin-bluegrass to name a few. One thing is...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Pitchfork

Pitchfork Music Festival London Announce Livestream With Stereolab

The inaugural edition of Pitchfork Music Festival London is just over a week away, and Pitchfork is happy to announce that we’re partnering with Mandolin to stream a selection of acts from the festival’s closing night at Camden’s Roundhouse on Sunday, November 14—with special performances from Stereolab and Girl Band.
MUSIC
antiMUSIC

Alice Cooper Announces New U.S. Tour Dates

Alice Cooper has announced that he will returning to the road early next year for more U.S. tour dates in support of his latest album, "Detroit Stories". The new run of shows will be kicking off on January 28th in Cincinnati, OH at the ICON Music Center and will wrap up on February 8th in Orlando, FL at Hard Rock Live.
ORLANDO, FL
News Herald

Billy Joel announces only Florida stadium concert: How to buy tickets

Billy Joel fans in Florida can see the piano man himself this spring. His only Florida stadium show in 2022 — announced Thursday is Saturday, March 12, at Camping World Stadium in Orlando. Tickets go on sale to American Express Card members from 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 8, through 10 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 11.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Concerts#Philadelphia#Aragon Ballroom
Frederick News-Post

POSTPONED TO APRIL 2: Sideline and Hogslop String Band in Concert

Two powerhouse bluegrass bands founded on the principles of pure, rowdy, unadulterated southern roots, perform back-to-back for a night full of pulse pounding beat. Sideline is a 6-piece group hailing from North Carolina that began as a side project of three seasoned musicians before catapulting to fame. Founding members Steve Dilling, Skip Cherryholmes, and Jason Moore have over 20 years’ worth of genre defining performances each, including several appearances at the Grand Ole Opry. The three founders along with newcomers Zack Arnold, Jamie Harper and Jacob Greer began turning out albums in earnest in the last decade resulting in the group winning the IBMA Song of the Year Award in 2019 for their single “Thunder Dan.”
MUSIC
JamBase

Billy Strings Donates Guitars To Students At His Old Elementary School

Billy Strings used a rare day off from tour today to visit Twin Rivers Elementary School, the public school in Muir, Michigan he attended as a child. The amazing Strings distributed 200 guitars to Twin Rivers students. “I used to go to this school when I was your age,” Strings...
MUIR, MI
violinist.com

Playing My London Debut - The Royal Extravaganza

November 4, 2021, 12:30 PM · When the pandemic happened, I was home like most people, but I tried to make the best of the situation. It turned out to be a very productive time for me. I did several concerts through a music series that was streamed live all over the world, and my Kreisler album was released so I spent some time on promotion. Perhaps because of the time, my streamed concerts in total received 700k views, and my album was surprisingly sold out on most major outlets all over the world.
MUSIC
x1065.com

Gorillaz announces 20th anniversary ﻿﻿debut album reissue & '﻿Song Machine﻿ ﻿Live﻿' concert film

December is gearing up to be a big month for Gorillaz. The cartoon band's self-titled debut album will be reissued as a massive vinyl box set on December 10. The eight-LP collection includes various B-sides and demos -- or, as they're referred to here, G-sides and Demoz -- as well as the 2002 remix album Laika Comes Home and a live recording of a 2001 London concert.
ROCK MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
theviolinchannel.com

2021 Bartók World Competition for String Quartets Announces Winners

Quartet Integra, which was formed in 2015, consists of violinists Misawa Kyoka and Kikuno Rintaro, violist Yamamoto Itsuki, and cellist Tsukiji Anri. Second prize was awarded to the Vienna-based Chaos String Quartet, and the Sonoro Quartet of Belgium was third. Quartet Integra are currently Chamber Music Fellows at Tokyo's Suntory...
MUSIC
JamBase

Dave Matthews Dedicates ‘Some Devil’ Performance To Astroworld Victims

Dave Matthews Band frontman Dave Matthews began last night’s encore by dedicating a solo performance of “Some Devil” to the memory of those who died at the Astroworld Festival on Friday night. Matthews took a few moments at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut before he played what he described as a “love song” to address the crowd and horrific “mass casualty event” at Houston’s NRG Park in which eight people died.
MUSIC
Augusta Free Press

The String Queens set to headline EMU’s 2021 Gala Concert

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. The String Queens headlined the presidential and vice-presidential inauguration celebration, were featured artists on the PBS “Great Performances: Arts Interrupted” series, and partnered with ESPN for a global promotional campaign of Wimbledon tennis tournament. They’re one of the hottest musical groups around,...
TENNIS

Comments / 0

Community Policy