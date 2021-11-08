Billy Strings Announces London Debut Concerts

Date: Thursday, November 4 2021 to Friday, November 5 2021. Billy Strings will perform at the Palace Theatre in Saint Paul on November 4 & 5, 2021. Michigan-born and now Nashville-based, Billy Strings is a GRAMMY Award-winning singer, songwriter and musician, who arrived on the scene as one of string music’s most dynamic young stars (Rolling Stone). Strings is in the midst of a triumphant year after winning Best Bluegrass Album at the 63rd GRAMMY Awards for his critically acclaimed record, Home. Produced by Glenn Brown, the record also led Strings to top Billboard’s 2020 year-end charts in both Bluegrass categories—Top Bluegrass Artists and Top Bluegrass Albums—and continues to receive widespread critical acclaim. Of the release, The Associated Press proclaims, “it is his creative musical storytelling, paired with solid vocals on Home that should seal the deal, pleasing fans of the genre and creating some new ones…the perfect blend of pure talent and pluck,” while The Wall Street Journal declares, “Billy Strings has clearly emerged as a premier guitar ﬂatpicker of this era.” Please note: Requires either proof of a full series of COVID-19 vaccination, or proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken in the prior 72 hours. Masks will be required for unvaccinated patrons at this show. 18+

