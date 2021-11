The Roanoke Island Garden Club (RIGC) will meet Thursday, November 4 at the Maritime Boat Museum in downtown Manteo. Members may bring their lunch at 12:30 p.m. and meeting/workshop will begin at 1 p.m. when members will be working with the wreaths for the annual wreath decorating contest. Last year’s decorations must be removed, wreaths refreshed and distributed to businesses to be decorated and delivered to Manteo Town Hall by 3 p.m. on November 30 for judging. Members are asked to bring gloves and wire cutters to the workshop. Plans for decorating downtown Manteo, beginning November 27, will also be discussed.

MANTEO, NC ・ 11 DAYS AGO