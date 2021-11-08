CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indian Star Kamal Haasan To Launch Metaverse Avatar

By AFP News
International Business Times
 7 days ago

Film superstar Kamal Haasan is set to become the first Indian actor to launch an avatar in the "metaverse" as celebrities seek to expand their fan base into the virtual world. Haasan, who turned 67 on Sunday, said in a statement on his birthday that he was "excited to explore the...

