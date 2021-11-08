CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairbanks, AK

GVEA board has a responsibility to do more

By Frank Keim, Fairbanks
Fairbanks Daily News-Miner
 7 days ago

In spite of the commendable efforts of the GVEA board to confront the reality of the climate emergency, it must work even harder. With the world’s CO2 count presently at 420ppm (and methane scientists tell us if you count methane, the green house gas count is now close to 500ppm) and...

Fairbanks Daily News-Miner

Local action will push leaders

To the editor: I expect many of you are as frustrated as I am with the lack of real action on the climate emergency. What we are hearing from the COP26 meeting at Glasgow is mostly, as Greta Thunberg succinctly put it, “Blah, blah, blah.” That is what the speeches sound like — a lot of political talk not addressing the concrete steps we need to take to avert the increasing pressures being put on our social and ecological systems by the climate crisis.
FAIRBANKS, AK
Fairbanks Daily News-Miner

GVEA’s biggest customers want more renewables

Golden Valley Electric Association (GVEA) recently informed member-owners that the cooperative would not be investing in any of eight proposed renewable energy projects. At its monthly board meeting, the decision provoked widespread frustration from GVEA member-owners who have been urging the cooperative for decades to diversify its fuel sources and deploy low-cost renewable energy. What’s changed is that individual member-owners are no longer the only group demanding GVEA produce more clean energy.
FAIRBANKS, AK
SFGate

Meet the Solivus Arc, the Future of Home Solar

It’s no secret that renewable energy is the way of the future. Energy produced by wind and solar has already surpassed coal, and there are no signs of slowing. As the need to preserve our resources and protect our environment heightens, solar is expected to produce 20% of all electricity by 2030, driving $345 billion into the U.S economy and offsetting 35% of all electricity sector emissions, according to Forbes.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
calcoastnews.com

PG&E claims home solar is racist, wants to gut program

Next year, your solar panels could cost you more than your monthly internet or cable TV bills, that’s because PG&E is trying to increase their bottom line by tying home solar to racism. The utility is claiming rich, white people are the primary installers of rooftop solar, so they should lose their economic benefit.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Introduce carbon tax to make steelmakers more green, says SSAB boss

The boss of one of Europe’s largest steel producers has called for an international tax on carbon to ensure that the industry cuts its environmental impact, but warned against greenwashing.Martin Pei, the head of Swedish steel giant SSAB, said that many of the attempts to claim steel is green are nothing other than branding.“There are so many green steel initiatives and many of them are only greenwashing. They are not doing anything, they are selling certificates,” he said on the side lines of the Cop26 climate conference in Glasgow.He called for transparency so that companies could not continue making the...
INDUSTRY
Fairbanks Daily News-Miner

Quiet state North Slope oil and gas lease sale nets 6 bids, $467K

The state’s second North Slope lease sale of the year was a quiet one, garnering just six bids totaling $467,609 for state coffers. Division of Oil and Gas officials announced bids Nov. 3 in the fall 2021 North Slope oil and gas lease sale, in which independent explorer Lagniappe Alaska collected five new state leases covering approximately 12,800 acres.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Renewable Energy#Greenhouse Gas Emissions#Gvea Board#Railbelt
krcrtv.com

New clean energy source could make power shutoffs a thing of the past, according to pros

CHICO, Calif. — A new energy source is in town, both in the Northstate and the United States. Tim Pitts, owner of Butte County's Pride Electric, presented the Sirius Capacitor Module at Saturday's Building and Fire Safety on the Ridge Expo in Paradise. Already seen around the world, a seller's license for the module has recently been secured in the US. Pitts says the energy source has a wide range of charging abilities, from powering a whole house to charging an electric car in just two minutes.
PARADISE, CA
Tahlequah Daily Press

COLUMN: Wealthy are responsible for most pollution; what can we do about it?

Big news this week is climate change management with the G20 and COP26. The world's wealthiest 10 percent were responsible for around half of global emissions, according to a 2020 report from Oxfam and the Stockholm Environment Institute. Uneven personal wealth distribution is one contributor to climate change resistance. Even modest Americans have a more extravagant carbon footprint than large swaths of the global population. Ninety percent of people have never flown, and just 1 percent of the world's population is responsible for 50 percent of emissions from flying.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS DFW

Fourth Stimulus Check: Is Another Relief Payment On The Way?

) — The pandemic continues, long after COVID first shut down the economy in early 2020. The Delta variant is still causing positive cases, albeit at a reduced rate, and President Biden has more strongly pushed to encourage vaccines. The economy as a whole has surpassed where it was before the pandemic. Still, shortages and inflation persist, and some people haven’t caught up to where they were early last year. Unemployment is approaching pre-pandemic levels, with jobs widely available in certain sectors. But many still struggle to find suitable work. The federal unemployment bonus ended over two months ago, but millions of people remain short of food and behind on bills. A fourth stimulus check would help. A few places, including California, have recognized the need for more help and provided additional payments. But will the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) be sending out another stimulus check in 2021?
BUSINESS
Fairbanks Daily News-Miner

Supply chain issues create shortage at Fairbanks Community Food Bank

With Thanksgiving right around the corner, the Fairbanks Community Food Bank is facing a donation deficit. The food shortage is due to issues in the supply chain, which have made many items scarce. “We’re definitely behind the curve,” CEO Anne Weaver said. The community food bank typically serves about 2,000...
FAIRBANKS, AK
Fairbanks Daily News-Miner

Permanent Fund considered for some K-12 education costs

The Permanent Fund Dividend program would help pay for K-12 public education in Alaska, under legislation lawmakers considered in the fourth special session. “Our inability to resolve our state’s fiscal situation has placed downward pressure on K-12 funding for years,” said Rep. Ivy Sponholz, who chairs the House Ways and Means Committee. “When adjusted for inflation, our investment in K-12 education has actually dropped in the last four years.”
EDUCATION
Fairbanks Daily News-Miner

Woman-owned Fairbanks consulting firm celebrates 25 years

For over 25 years, Information Insights — a woman-owned consulting firm based in Fairbanks — has been providing research-based consulting and planning services to clients throughout Alaska. “If you’re trying to do good in your community somewhere in Alaska, we’ll help you set your goals and figure out what you...
FAIRBANKS, AK
Fairbanks Daily News-Miner

Alaska delegation puts Alaska first

To the editor: Teamsters Local 959 wants to extend our most sincere gratitude to the Alaska delegation of Sen. Murkowski, Sen. Sullivan and Congressman Young for their work to pass The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. The money coming back to Alaska will fund much needed improvements to roads, bridges, rail lines and most importantly, our ports.

