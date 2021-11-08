Iowa Theme Park Takes Giant Leap Toward 2022 Opening
A new and innovative theme park is currently under construction in Iowa. It's set to...kxrb.com
A new and innovative theme park is currently under construction in Iowa. It's set to...kxrb.com
It will be such a nice place with the water park, miniature golf and casino and hotel right there.
KXRB plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 7