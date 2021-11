NOV. 13 – ALSTEAD, N.H. – The holiday bazaar is Saturday, Nov. 13, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Third Congregational Church on River Street in Alstead, N.H. Come for Christmas tree ornaments, wood crafts, handmade quilts, photography, maple products, Pampered Chef, stained glass, pottery, baked goods, jewelry, and more. Donuts and beverages will be sold in the morning, and soup and sandwiches will be sold at 12 p.m. Prizes will be raffled off by the Guild at about 1:30 p.m. Don’t forget Granny’s Table on which there is always an interesting variety of items. For more information, contact Cindy Heath at 603-835-6366.

ALSTEAD, NH ・ 4 DAYS AGO