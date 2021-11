Eoin Morgan downplayed finding some semblance of form at the T20 World Cup but took immense comfort in England battling away in a situation he suspects was “as bad as it’s going to be” in a 26-run win against Sri LankaMorgan came into the contest averaging a paltry 12.71 from 13 T20 internationals this year, having endured a miserable conclusion to the Indian Premier League with eight single-digit scores in his last nine innings there.He looked especially ill-at-ease on a slow, low Sharjah surface although so too did the in-form Jos Buttler as they were suffocated by some canny bowling...

SPORTS ・ 13 DAYS AGO