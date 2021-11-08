CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Music

Watch Rudy Sarzo Make His Live Return to Quiet Riot

By Philip Trapp
Loudwire
Loudwire
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Let's go, Sarzo! Legendary metal bassist Rudy Sarzo has returned to Quiet Riot after 18 years. Now, footage of his first performance back with the band can be viewed by metal fans everywhere. Sarzo's comeback, initially announced over the summer, makes the musician the only classic member in the...

loudwire.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Whitesnake’s David Coverdale: ‘I wrote ‘Here I Go Again’ rat-arsed on white port and 7 Up’

David Coverdale wanted to retire from touring last year, when he was 69. The flamboyant Whitesnake frontman, blessed with the voice of a golden god and the innuendo-laden sense of humour of a naughty schoolboy, has instead been forced by the pandemic to reschedule his band’s last stand until next spring. “It’s unbelievable to me that I’m still working and active at 70,” he tells me, his rich, sonorous tones singing down the line from Hook City, his home studio on the outskirts of Reno, about 20 minutes from Lake Tahoe. “Reno-by-Sea!” he announces theatrically, then, “He wishes!” He’s in...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jizzy Pearl
Person
Ozzy Osbourne
Person
Rudy Sarzo
Person
Johnny Kelly
Person
Alex Grossi
AL.com

Now here’s an ‘80s hard-rock reunion done right

Phil Lewis and Tracii Guns each grew up as an only-child. Then, about 33 years ago, Lewis, a British singer, and Guns, an Angeleno guitarist, became each other’s musical brother. It began while making the hard-rock band L.A. Guns’ blazing 1988 self-titled debut, and deepened on now-classic 1989 sophomore LP “Cocked and Loaded” and prismatic 1991 disc “Hollywood Vampires.”
ROCK MUSIC
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

JOHN 5 Doesn't Know Why DAVID LEE ROTH Hasn't Released His 'Absolutely Wonderful' Song About VAN HALEN

A year ago, David Lee Roth included five previously unreleased songs in The Roth Project, an online comic narrated by the legendary VAN HALEN singer, with music from John 5 on guitar and bass, Greg Bissonette on drums, Brett Tuggle on keyboards, and Luis Conte on percussion. The tracks "Giddy-Up!", "Somewhere Over The Rainbow Bar And Grill", "Alligator Pants", "Lo-Rez Sunset" and "Manda Bala" were recorded several years ago at Henson Recording Studios in Hollywood, California.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Quiet Riot#Groove Music#Music Hall#Guitar World#Metal Health#The Quiet Riot Legacy
Revolver

See Ozzy and Lemmy Kick Monster Ass in New "Hellraiser" Video

Last month, Ozzy Osbourne released a previously unheard version of "Hellraiser" — a 1991 song that was co-written alongside then-guitarist Zakk Wylde and Motörhead frontman Lemmy Kilmister — that featured dueting vocals with the "Ace of Spades" singer himself. The track is included in Ozzy's No More Tears 30th anniversary...
MUSIC
Guitar World Magazine

Ozzy Osbourne’s new album – featuring Zakk Wylde, Tony Iommi, Jeff Beck and Eric Clapton – will appear by spring 2022

Ozzy Osbourne’s new album, the as-yet-untitled follow-up to 2020’s acclaimed Ordinary Man, will land by spring 2022, according to Sony’s recent financial statement. Sony Group Corporation is the over-arching parent company of Sony Music Entertainment and, in turn, Osbourne’s label, Epic. Eagle-eyed fans spotted the revelation amongst the company’s catchily-titled ‘Supplemental Information for the Consolidated Financial Results for the Second Quarter Ended September 30, 2021’.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Rock Music
NewsBreak
Music
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

SLAYER's KERRY KING On METALLICA's 'Black Album': 'I Never Hated It The Way A Lot Of People Did'

SLAYER guitarist Kerry King spoke to Metal Hammer magazine about METALLICA's 40th anniversary and the relationship between the two bands, having emerged from the same early 1980s underground heavy metal scene in Southern California. Asked what his reaction was to METALLICA's 1991 self-titled album, also known as The Black Album, King said: "I may not have been super-stoked on it, but I never hated it the way a lot of people did. To this day, I like that record a lot. I think it's METALLICA but I don't think it's thrash METALLICA. You can hear where all the influences come from, from all of their older stuff. They just super-slowed it down and made it super-heavy; they made it super-catchy. That record probably sold more than all of my records combined. [Laughs] There was so much grief over that when it came out. And to be honest with you, everything that came out after that for a long time, that's what I have a problem with. But The Black Album? It's still heavy. It's got some fast stuff on it."
ROCK MUSIC
NME

Watch animated video for Ozzy Osbourne and Lemmy Kilmister’s reworked ‘Hellraiser’ duet

Ozzy Osbourne has released the animated music video for his duet with the late Motörhead frontman Lemmy. Last month, Ozzy revealed that he’d made a new version of his 1991 solo song featuring Lemmy’s vocals alongside his as part of a tribute to the late rock star. The track appears on the expanded 30th anniversary reissue of Osbourne’s ‘No More Tears’ album, which was released on September 17.
MUSIC
NME

Ozzy Osbourne’s star-studded 13th album will land within six months, says Sony

The new solo album from Ozzy Osbourne is on the way soon, according to a recent financial statement issued by Sony. The legendary Black Sabbath leader is among a suite of artists said to have new releases “anticipated over the next six months”, appearing alongside the likes of A$AP Rocky, Adele, the Black Eyed Peas, Rick Ross and Travis Scott.
MUSIC
Loudwire

Musicians Warning Fans About Touring

Think touring the world is glamorous? Think again. Watch musicians like Corey Taylor, Tom Araya and more warn fans about the realities of touring. “You wake up and you’re like, ‘Oh god, I’ve gotta take a shit at the Dunkin’ Donuts,’” Corey Taylor reminisced about Slipknot’s early days of touring. “We were literally living off of about $20 a week. We each had $20 a week, so we learned to love dollar sandwiches at the 7-11. I have never eaten that many fuckin’ Slim Jims in my life at four in the morning like a piece of shit.”
MUSIC
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

ACE FREHLEY Is Working On 'Some Heavy Songs'

Original KISS guitarist Ace Frehley says that he has collaborated with his longtime friend Peppy Castro on "some heavy songs." Peppy reportedly taught Frehley how to play guitar and previously collaborated with KISS bassist/vocalist Gene Simmons as a songwriter and performed on Frehley's and KISS frontman Paul Stanley's solo records.
MUSIC
The Independent

The 15 worst albums by classic bands, from Led Zeppelin to Queen

Rock’n’roll musicians have a habit of thinking of themselves like secular gods, but the truth is they’re not infallible. No matter how successful a band may or may not have been in the past, there’s never any guarantee their next record will live up to the heights they’ve previously scaled. Sometimes, everything that once went right just all goes wrong.There are often extenuating circumstances, of course. Band members may leave due to death, drugs or just good old-fashioned “musical differences”, or an ambitious new direction may turn out to be more like a swerve into oncoming traffic.Whatever the cause, the...
MUSIC
Loudwire

Loudwire

5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Rock music news, interviews, reviews and more from rock artists.

Comments / 0

Community Policy