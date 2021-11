What does a bass player who has served time in Rage Against The Machine, Audioslave, Wakrat, Future User and Prophets Of Rage need from a signature bass guitar? Not simply power and tones, no. In one of two exclusives for Bass Player this month, we get the first look at Tim Commerford’s new, strictly limited-edition Ernie Ball Music Man StingRay, and we put it through its paces, examining a couple of innovations along the way that will definitely be of interest to you. This is no ordinary bass, believe us.

