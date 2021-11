The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers has been a hit for Disney+, with the show about a new generation of underdog Minnesota hockey players (who have to take on the Ducks team established in the original series that’s now the top dog) officially renewed for a second season this August. But Gordon Bombay won’t be appearing in that second season. Emilio Estevez, who played famed coach Bombay in the three original movies and now in the series, will not be returning. And as per Nellie Andreeva at Deadline, that’s over his refusal to indicate he’d comply with the vaccine mandate Disney has instituted for the cast and zone-A crew.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 10 DAYS AGO