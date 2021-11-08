CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Report: Liverpool Target Renato Sanches Set For Premier League Move In January

By Chris Stonadge
LFCTransferRoom
LFCTransferRoom
 7 days ago

Lille midfielder Renato Sanches was a subject of transfer speculation all summer with Liverpool and Wolverhampton Wanderers interested in the Portuguese international.

Sanches won the Ligue 1 title last season with the French side, starring in central midfield under Christophe Galtier.

The Reds were rumoured to be interested in an £18 milllion move for him in the window but chose not to invest - but Bruno Lage's Wolves are ready to step up their chase in January.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AhwJz_0cq59NRQ00
(Photo by Jean Catuffe / DPPI / LiveMedia/Sipa USA)

Wolves' Portuguese contingent is nine strong, and new boss Lage is looking to make it ten according to TeamTalk.

The Old Gold side seem most likely to make a move, per BBC Sport, despite Sanches being injured for the majority of this campaign so far.

The last time Sanches featured in the Premier League was a spell with Swansea City, but wasn't inspired despite his Bayern Munich and Benfica past.

With the midfield injuries that are hampering Liverpool at the moment, they could certainly use a player of quality to bulk up that area of the pitch. As such they may want to make an advance on the star, or risk missing out to Wolves, as looks likely at present.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

  • England Manager Gareth Southgate Hits Back At Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp For 'Having A Swing'

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Liverpool & Arsenal target decides preferred transfer destination, deal could happen in January

Juventus could reportedly be in the strongest position to clinch the transfer of in-form Fiorentina striker Dusan Vlahovic ahead of clubs from the Premier League. The highly-rated 21-year-old has really caught the eye in Serie A in recent times and seems sure to earn a big move before too long, and it seems that Juventus would be his preferred destination, according to Tuttosport.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Liverpool’s cornerstones set platform for early Champions League progression

A group of death, a quartet of big names, but Liverpool are through to the Champions League last 16 with two games to spare, top of the group and a 100 per cent record, following a 2-0 win on Wednesday night.Jurgen Klopp made a couple of big calls even before kick-off against Atletico Madrid, a clutch of names coming into the team who either haven’t been recently - for different reasons - or simply aren’t first choice.Some were rather easy to call no doubt, and rather important. Fabinho, for instance.His absence had been a huge factor of late for the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gareth Southgate
Person
Christophe Galtier
Person
Renato Sanches
Person
Jurgen Klopp
Person
Bruno Lage
SB Nation

Jordan Henderson Set To Make 300th Premier League Appearance For Liverpool

When Liverpool kickoff tomorrow, it’s very likely that Jordan Henderson will be in the starting XI. And not just because of our injury crisis in midfield (but also that). And when he makes his way onto the pitch at London Stadium, it will be his 300th league appearance for the Reds.
UEFA
LFCTransferRoom

Watch: West Ham 3-2 Liverpool Premier League Highlights

Liverpool's 25 game unbeaten run came to an end as they went down 3-2 to West Ham at the London Stadium on Sunday and you can watch the highlights here. Jurgen Klopp's men fell behind to a controversial goal from Angelo Ogbonna early on with Liverpool's players and manager claiming there was a foul on Alisson.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Wolves planning move for Lille midfielder Renato Sanches

Wolves are planning to move for Lille midfielder Renato Sanches in the January transfer window. The 24-year-old was instrumental in helping the French side beat Paris Saint-Germain to the Ligue 1 title last season with an inspired campaign in the middle of the park. He has turned the heads of...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Premier League#Portuguese#French#Reds#Teamtalk#Bbc Sport#Bayern Munich
chatsports.com

As calamity keeper Loris Karius looks set to finally bid farewell to Liverpool after a nightmare spell, who joins him, Milan Jovanovic and Mario Balotelli in Anfield's all-time Premier League flop XI?

Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius could finally be ending his nightmare at Anfield amid reports that they could let him leave for free in January. Karius hasn't played for Liverpool since his horrific 2018 Champions League final appearance but is still on the club's books. And as the curtain looks set...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
F.C. Bayern Munich
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Facebook
LFCTransferRoom

'We Have Evolved': Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold On His Connection With Mohamed Salah

Liverpool full-back Trent Alexander-Arnold has enjoyed a fantastic start to the 2021/22 campaign - especially with his somewhat telepathic link to his right-sided partner, Mohamed Salah. The Scouser has provided seven assists already this campaign, including several for Liverpool's Egyptian King. Both players were involved in goals as Liverpool lost...
PREMIER LEAGUE
LFCTransferRoom

LFCTransferRoom

New York City, NY
273
Followers
2K+
Post
173K+
Views
ABOUT

LFCTransferRoom is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Liverpool Football

Comments / 0

Community Policy