Report: Liverpool Target Renato Sanches Set For Premier League Move In January

Lille midfielder Renato Sanches was a subject of transfer speculation all summer with Liverpool and Wolverhampton Wanderers interested in the Portuguese international.

Sanches won the Ligue 1 title last season with the French side, starring in central midfield under Christophe Galtier.

The Reds were rumoured to be interested in an £18 milllion move for him in the window but chose not to invest - but Bruno Lage's Wolves are ready to step up their chase in January.

(Photo by Jean Catuffe / DPPI / LiveMedia/Sipa USA)

Wolves' Portuguese contingent is nine strong, and new boss Lage is looking to make it ten according to TeamTalk.

The Old Gold side seem most likely to make a move, per BBC Sport, despite Sanches being injured for the majority of this campaign so far.

The last time Sanches featured in the Premier League was a spell with Swansea City, but wasn't inspired despite his Bayern Munich and Benfica past.

With the midfield injuries that are hampering Liverpool at the moment, they could certainly use a player of quality to bulk up that area of the pitch. As such they may want to make an advance on the star, or risk missing out to Wolves, as looks likely at present.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

England Manager Gareth Southgate Hits Back At Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp For 'Having A Swing'

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook