Rock Music

New Album: Consider the Source: Hybrid Vol. 1 SUCH AS A MULE

By Bass Musician
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleConsider the Source: Hybrid Vol. 1 SUCH AS A MULE, with John Ferrara on Electric and Acoustic Basses, Banjo Bass, Ukulele bass and Gimbri…. Sci-fi fusion trio Consider the Source began in the underbelly of NYC performing improvisational heavy sets soaked in Indian and Middle Eastern styles. Once the band realized...

New Album: Dave Young, Mantra

Modica Music is delighted to announce the November 5 release of Mantra, the latest album from Canadian bassist and Juno award-winning member of the Order of Canada, Dave Young. Young is one of Canada’s most celebrated bassists. A first-call musician for the likes of Oscar Peterson, Tommy Flanagan, Kenny Barron,...
MUSIC
Punknews.org

The Ramonas stream new album

Brighton, UK's The Ramonas are streaming their new album. Haphazard is the group's third LP and it's out via Pro Rawk records. Digital versions and CD versions are available now, with vinyl coming in 2022. You can check it out below.
MUSIC
MetalSucks

Amorphis Announce New Album Halo

Rock and metal music have always been a haven for those who have bigger stories to tell; who have grander emotions to convey. For more than thirty years, Finnish figureheads Amorphis have done their best to carve their very own niche in heartfelt yet aggressive, melancholic yet soothing tunes. On Halo, their staggering fourteenth studio effort, the Finns underline their trailblazing status as one of the most original, culturally relevant, and rewarding acts ever to emerge from the land of the thousand lakes.
ROCK MUSIC
Punknews.org

Drug Church announce new album

Drug Church have announced a new album titled Hygiene, the album will be out on March 11th, 2022 through Pure Noise Records. The band also released the first single from the album, "Million Miles of Fun" and "Detective Lieutenant", see below. The band will be out on tour with Citizen this fall and winter.
MUSIC
brooklynvegan.com

Listen to IDLES’ new album ‘Crawler’

If you've saw IDLES on their recently wrapped North American tour, you may have heard many of the songs from their new album Crawler live and loud. Now you can hear the whole thing. Working with producer Kenny Beats and recording at Peter Gabriel's Real World Studios, this is the most nuanced IDLES album to date. There's no shortage of visceral, shout-along punk, but Crawler also had Joe Talbot singing, too, like on the soulful first single "The Beachland Ballroom" and the album's brooding, methodical opening salvo "MTT 420 RR." Everything feels a little deeper, sonically, too, making for a richer listening experience. IDLES are still ready to rumble, but they're gonna the coffee table out of the way first this time.
MUSIC
gratefulweb.com

THE FREEWAY JUBILEE KEEPS IT IN MOTION WITH NEW ALBUM ON THE HORIZON VOL. 1

With song premieres in Glide, Americana Highways, and VENTS, The Freeway Jubilee is excited to independently release On The Horizon Vol. 1 on November 12. Glide Magazine says, “Right out of the gate, the band lays down a funky groove that is only heightened by the presence of brass. Channeling the Southern laid back rock of Little Feat alongside New Orleans R&B and greasy blues, the song [‘Sunlight Stream’) is a testament to this crazy pandemic-laden world we have all dealt with over the last year and change.”
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Spotify’s RADAR Artists Are Making Must-Hear Music Across Genres and Borders

Music is a universal language. You don’t have to understand the lyrics to feel the joys, the heartbreaks, and the frustrations expressed in a melody. You don’t have to pinpoint musical styles to feel the nostalgia a beat can invoke. For the likes of Bratty in Mexico to Anatomy Rabbit in Thailand, the gentle exploration of love is a palpable and common through line. For Sleepy Hallow in Brooklyn and PinkPantheress in the UK, their nods to ’90s production and expansion of classic international genres, respectively, both hold the power to take you back to another time. Spotify’s RADAR program connects...
BEAUTY & FASHION
themusicuniverse.com

Dashboard Confessional announces new album

All The Truth That I Can Tell is their first in four years. Dashboard Confessional has set All The Truth That I Can Tell for release on February 25th via Hidden Note Records/AWAL. The project is the band’s first in four years and features the new single, “Here’s To Moving On,” available now digitally.
MUSIC
Villanovan

ABBA Returns With New Album Voyage

After a 40-year musical hiatus, the international smash hit band ABBA released its album, “Voyage,” on Nov. 5, 2021. The Swedish band, made up of two married, then divorced couples well into their seventies, has maintained its influence over each generation with its timeless musical hits. The new album continues the band’s legacy and disco-pop style that have kept fans invested for decades.
MUSIC
1029thebuzz.com

Korn Announces New Album Requiem

Korn has announced their new album Requiem. The visuals for the first single “Start the Healing” is out now. Tim Saccenti, the director of “Start The Healing,” explained the visual in a statement, saying, “Our idea for this video was to mutate that aspect of the DNA of KORN, of what makes them so inspiring, their mix of raw power and transportive aesthetics and human emotion. I wanted to take the viewer on an emotional journey, as the song does, a visceral, cathartic death and rebirth that will hopefully help transport the listener through whatever their personal struggles are.”
MUSIC
gratefulweb.com

Gov’t Mule First-Ever Blues Album 'Heavy Load Blues' Out Now!

Today, renowned quartet Gov’t Mule – led by GRAMMY® Award-winning vocalist, songwriter, guitar legend, and producer Warren Haynes – has released their first-ever blues album, Heavy Load Blues, via Fantasy Records. PRESS HERE to listen. The 13-track album, produced by Haynes alongside engineer and co-producer John Paterno (Michael Landau, Robbie Williams, The Steve Gadd Band), encompasses an even mix of Haynes’ originals, such as “Heavy Load,” and revered covers, including their rendition of the Tom Waits classic “Make It Rain,” a groovy arrangement of the Junior Wells standard “Snatch It Back and Hold It,” and more originally made famous by the likes of Howlin’ Wolf, Elmore James, Ann Peebles, Bobby “Blue” Bland, and the Animals. A deluxe edition featuring additional studio and live tracks, including another Haynes original and covers originally by Savoy Brown, Sonny Boy Williamson, Muddy Waters, Otis Rush and more, is also available now. PRESS HERE to watch the new animated video for “Make It Rain,” produced and directed by Stefano Bertelli/Seenfilm (Bryce Vine, Barenaked Ladies, Counting Crows), and PRESS HERE to check out Consequence’s Origins feature as they explore the inspiration behind Heavy Load Blues.
MUSIC
allkpop.com

SF9 to release a new album in November

SF9 revealed the title poster announcing their November comeback. According to the title poster revealed on November 8th KST, the boys will be releasing their 10th mini-album 'Rumination' on November 22 at 6 PM KST. SF9's comeback title song will be "Trauma." Stay tuned for more teasers to come until...
MUSIC
Punknews.org

Dead Milkmen recording new album

This weekend, The Dead Milkmen singer Rodney Anonymous posted pictures from the studio. He stated that the band is recording a new album (which they have been hinting at since before Covid). The band's last studio album was Pretty Music for Pretty People in 2014, though they have released an experimental compilation, Fascist Groove Thang [7-inch] , and a compilation contribution since then. We'll keep you updated.
MUSIC
DoYouRemember?

Our Top 10 Most HATED 1970s Bands & Artists

The ’70s was a great time to be alive with possibly and collectively the best music of any other decade ever. Even some bands we associate with the ’60s made their best music in the ’70s. Both laymen and critics alike still heap high praises on bands like Led Zeppelin, The Who, who else? The Doors, even the BeeGees. But what about those bands everybody loves to hate? Those bands may not really be so bad, but for whatever the reason… haters gonna hate.
ROCK MUSIC
The Hollywood Reporter

Jay Black, Lead Singer of Rock Group Jay and the Americans, Dies at 82

Jay Black, lead singer of rock group Jay and the Americans, has died from complications due to pneumonia, his family announced on Saturday. He was 82. Born in Brooklyn and originally named David Blatt, Black changed his name upon joining Jay and the Americans, in which he replaced Jay Traynor. The band’s albums include Come a Little Bit Closer and Sands of Time. Among the group’s 21 charting hits were “Only In America,” “Come A Little Bit Closer,” “Cara Mia,” “This Magic Moment,” and “Walkin’ In The Rain.” Fans would call Black “The Voice” because of his impressive vocal range. The band, which...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

The Independent

Whitesnake’s David Coverdale: ‘I wrote ‘Here I Go Again’ rat-arsed on white port and 7 Up’

David Coverdale wanted to retire from touring last year, when he was 69. The flamboyant Whitesnake frontman, blessed with the voice of a golden god and the innuendo-laden sense of humour of a naughty schoolboy, has instead been forced by the pandemic to reschedule his band’s last stand until next spring. “It’s unbelievable to me that I’m still working and active at 70,” he tells me, his rich, sonorous tones singing down the line from Hook City, his home studio on the outskirts of Reno, about 20 minutes from Lake Tahoe. “Reno-by-Sea!” he announces theatrically, then, “He wishes!” He’s in...
MUSIC
d1softballnews.com

