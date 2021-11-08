New Album: Consider the Source: Hybrid Vol. 1 SUCH AS A MULE

Today, renowned quartet Gov’t Mule – led by GRAMMY® Award-winning vocalist, songwriter, guitar legend, and producer Warren Haynes – has released their first-ever blues album, Heavy Load Blues, via Fantasy Records. PRESS HERE to listen. The 13-track album, produced by Haynes alongside engineer and co-producer John Paterno (Michael Landau, Robbie Williams, The Steve Gadd Band), encompasses an even mix of Haynes’ originals, such as “Heavy Load,” and revered covers, including their rendition of the Tom Waits classic “Make It Rain,” a groovy arrangement of the Junior Wells standard “Snatch It Back and Hold It,” and more originally made famous by the likes of Howlin’ Wolf, Elmore James, Ann Peebles, Bobby “Blue” Bland, and the Animals. A deluxe edition featuring additional studio and live tracks, including another Haynes original and covers originally by Savoy Brown, Sonny Boy Williamson, Muddy Waters, Otis Rush and more, is also available now. PRESS HERE to watch the new animated video for “Make It Rain,” produced and directed by Stefano Bertelli/Seenfilm (Bryce Vine, Barenaked Ladies, Counting Crows), and PRESS HERE to check out Consequence’s Origins feature as they explore the inspiration behind Heavy Load Blues.
