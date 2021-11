CLEVELAND, Ohio – Myles Garrett had another pass run grade over 90.0 and again led the Browns in defensive grading from Pro Football Focus on Sunday. Garrett’s overall grade against the Patriots was 81.2. He has been over 80 in six of 10 games this season. His pass rush grade was 90.6, which is the third time this season he has topped 90, and the second time in the last three games.

NFL ・ 3 HOURS AGO