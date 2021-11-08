CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Disney Movie Magic Has Returned to Disney’s Hollywood Studios

By Scott
themainstreetmouse.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePreviously, the nighttime show, “Disney Movie Magic” at Hollywood Studios, gave guests a visual walk through of some of Disney’s greatest movies. The show would take place on the Grauman’s Chinese Theatre and lasted roughly 10 minutes. In March of 2020, a new part to the show was added with scenes...

www.themainstreetmouse.com

Comments / 0

Related
hometownsource.com

Heartbeat Studios to present Disney’s ‘Moana Jr.’

The Heartbeat Studios Performing Arts Center’s production of Disney’s “Moana Jr.” will be playing at Masonic Heritage Center Ives Theatre, Bloomington at noon June 25 and 26, 2022. The musical adventure, designed for young performers, is based on the 2016 Disney film “Moana.” The Heartbeat Studios cast includes students age...
BLOOMINGTON, MN
CinemaBlend

Disney’s Encanto Has Screened, See What People Are Saying About Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Animated Movie

Encanto marks the 60th animated feature film from Walt Disney Animation Studios. You’d be hard pressed to find another studio, animated or otherwise, with a track record quite like that at Disney. Not every movie has been a hit, but the batting average has been absolutely stellar. And based on the early responses to Disney’s newest animated film, movie number 60 may be just as spectacular and ground-breaking as movie number one.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hollywood Studios#Disney Movies#Disney Studios#Disney Animation#Mulan#Disney Movie Magic Ends
Collider

How Did Disney Lose Sight of 'Gigantic'? The Studio's Cancelled 'Jack & the Beanstalk' Movie, Explained

Disney Animation was built on the foundation of adapting public domain fairy tales into big musical movies. Dating back to the days of Snow White and Cinderella, this formula has proven so reliable for the studio that it’s no surprise Disney Animation has continued this practice into the 21st-century. As recently as the 2010s, taking the stories of Rapunzel and The Snow Queen and turning them into animated Disney musicals created a pair of cash cows for the Mouse House. Disney’s embracing of all possible fairy tales for the studio’s library makes it all the more surprising that the company hasn’t tackled a fairy tale as iconic as Jack and the Beanstalk. Though it was the basis for a Mickey Mouse segment in Fun & Fancy-Free, Jack and the Beanstalk has never been adapted into a feature-length Disney Animation title. However, that doesn’t mean the artists at this studio haven’t tried to get such a project off the ground. Disney Animation tried for years to get this adaptation through the unmade musical, Gigantic.
MOVIES
Polygon

New Ice Age movie coming from Disney Studios, not Blue Sky

The Ice Age crew — well, some of them — will return for at least one more movie on Disney Plus. Revealed out of the streamer’s Disney Plus Day event, Ice Age: Adventures of Buck Wild follows wacky possum brothers Crash and Eddie (voiced by Seann William Scott and Josh Peck, respectively) as they return to the dinosaur-filled underground cavern, where adventuring weasel Buck (Simon Pegg) resides. The Ice Age series first broke through to their underground world in 2009’s Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs.
MOVIES
themainstreetmouse.com

Celebrate Disney+ Day with Disney Parks Collection of Movies, Series and Specials

From the Disney Parks Blog and written by: Thomas Smith. If you’re celebrating Disney+ Day with us here on the blog, then you’ll likely enjoy one of the streaming services’ latest collections created especially for Disney Parks fans!. The Disney+ Disney Parks Collection features endless access to movies inspired by...
TV SHOWS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Animation
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Pixar
NewsBreak
Indiana Jones
PIX11

‘Encanto’: Actress Jessica Darrow talks magical Disney movie

NEW YORK — Disney’s “Encanto” is one of the films kicking off the holiday movie season. Quite a lot went into making the animated feature, including trips to Colombia where the story takes place. Tony, Grammy and Emmy Award winner Lin-Manuel Miranda created eight original songs for the film. Lending her voice to one of […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
disneydining.com

The Most Comforting Disney Movies

Most of us watched Disney movies when we were little (and big) kids. It’s just a part of the culture. It’s why Disney is so multi-generationally successful. As adults, we find that we like to go back to some of those classic movies for comfort when life gets a little too overwhelming. Do you have any movies like that for you? These movies feel like a warm blanket, like the carpet of our childhood home, like everything happy rolled into one. There are countless comforting Disney movies, but we’ve compiled a list of just some of our favorites. Take a look!
MOVIES
WDW News Today

The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror Closed for Second Day in a Row at Disney’s Hollywood Studios

The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror at Disney’s Hollywood Studios is closed for the second day in a row due to unscheduled maintenance. A few days ago, we spotted scaffolding up on the upper floors of the building’s exterior, likely connected to the work being done in a section not typically accessible for standard repairs. Reportedly, crews have needed to cut into the building, suggesting this could take some time to fix. No reason has been given for this unplanned shutdown, nor do we currently know when the attraction will reopen to guests.
LIFESTYLE
WDW News Today

REVIEW: Holiday Butterscotch Caramel Cannoli from PizzeRizzo is Extra Sweet at Disney’s Hollywood Studios

A festive new butterscotch caramel cannoli is now available at PizzeRizzo in Disney’s Hollywood Studios. Guests can get this holiday cannoli from today through January 3, 2022. Butterscotch Caramel Cannoli – $4.99. Holiday cannoli filled with caramel cheesecake, butterscotch chips, and chocolate flakes. The cannoli has red and green sprinkles...
FOOD & DRINKS
WDW News Today

PHOTOS: New Droid Depot Jawas Mystery Pin Collection Arrives at Star Wars Galaxy’s Edge in Disney’s Hollywood Studios

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Keep an eye on your droids! Tatooine’s most notorious scavengers, the Jawas, are the subject of a new mystery pin collection now available in Disney’s Hollywood Studios. Each box contains two randomly selected glow-in-the-dark pins, which feature...
SHOPPING
ABC7 Los Angeles

Houston siblings featured on Disney's Magic Bake-Off!

HOUSTON, Texas -- A pair of Houston siblings are baking their way to the top on the hit show 'Disney's Magic Bake-Off'!. Maddie and Michael Ashby beat out thousands of other young bakers around the country to appear on a fairy-tale inspired episode of the show. Contestants had to create a cake portraying a modern-day princess, complete with a 3D wardrobe.
HOUSTON, TX
Variety

Every Marvel Studios Movie and Disney Plus Project in 2021 and Beyond

In 2020, the world went a full year without a single Marvel Studios project for the first time since 2009. To make up for it, and then some, Marvel has come roaring back with nine titles currently announced to premiere in theaters and on Disney Plus in 2021. Seven of those titles have already premiered this year, starting with “WandaVision,” which earned 23 Emmy nominations, including for stars Elizabeth Olsen, Paul Bettany and Kathryn Hahn, and for best limited series — the first Emmys nods ever earned by Marvel Studios. (The show ultimately won three Emmys.)
MOVIES
disneyfoodblog.com

A Seriously Underrated Disney Movie Finally Has a NEW Collectible Item!

DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. Disney releases a LOT of merchandise. When it releases items for certain underrated movies, fans can get pretty excited!. Atlantis: The Lost Empire is one movie we’ve seen a...
SHOPPING
themainstreetmouse.com

Content Premieres on Disney+ Day! Get the Full Lineup

It’s Disney+ Day, and a lot of new programming has been announced and has hit the streaming service. So much! Here’s what you need to know!. Disney+ Day is a global celebration that will come to life across all dimensions of The Walt Disney Company on Friday, November 12. Subscribers to Disney+ will be treated to new content releases across the service’s iconic brands, Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and Star in international markets. In addition to new content releases, Disney+ Day will feature unique fan experi- ences, exclusive offers, and more. Fans can also follow along with @DisneyPlus on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram on Friday, November 12 at 6:00am PT for an exciting first look at upcoming Disney+ movies and series. The service will also continue to engage new audiences around the world, as Disney+ expands into new Asia-Pacific markets on November 12.
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy