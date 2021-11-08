Disney Movie Magic Has Returned to Disney’s Hollywood Studios

Disney Animation was built on the foundation of adapting public domain fairy tales into big musical movies. Dating back to the days of Snow White and Cinderella, this formula has proven so reliable for the studio that it’s no surprise Disney Animation has continued this practice into the 21st-century. As recently as the 2010s, taking the stories of Rapunzel and The Snow Queen and turning them into animated Disney musicals created a pair of cash cows for the Mouse House. Disney’s embracing of all possible fairy tales for the studio’s library makes it all the more surprising that the company hasn’t tackled a fairy tale as iconic as Jack and the Beanstalk. Though it was the basis for a Mickey Mouse segment in Fun & Fancy-Free, Jack and the Beanstalk has never been adapted into a feature-length Disney Animation title. However, that doesn’t mean the artists at this studio haven’t tried to get such a project off the ground. Disney Animation tried for years to get this adaptation through the unmade musical, Gigantic.

MOVIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO