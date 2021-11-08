CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Fujifilm X-T200 Firmware Update Version 1.15 Released

By dcnadmin
dailycameranews.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFujifilm released the new firmware version 1.15 for Fujifilm X-T200 (B&H Photo Video/Adorama/Amazon) mirrorless camera. The Fujifilm X-T200 is an entry-level mirrorless interchangeable-lens camera. It sits towards the lower end of the manufacturer’s...

www.dailycameranews.com

Comments / 0

Related
FUJI LOVE

Fujifilm X-T30 vs X-T30 II: What’s the Difference?

Fujifilm has recently announced the latest X-Series body, the X-T30 II. This ‘new’ camera is an unusual release for Fujifilm as it’s just an incremental update of the original X-T30 launched back in February of 2019. Let’s look at the differences between the X-T30 II and X-T30 and see if it is a worthwhile upgrade or a good alternative to the current X-S10 or X-E4.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Camera World

The best Fujifilm X-Pro3 deals in November 2021: stock updates and prices

The latest model in the X-Pro series, the Fujifilm X-Pro3 goes further than its predecessors in recreating a traditional camera feel. Not only does this interchangeable lens mirrorless camera offer a rangefinder style hybrid eyelevel viewfinder - but it hides away its main LCD screen. The idea is that, with the screen needed to be opened up before being used to review you shots - you won't be tempted to look at your pictures after every exposure. This recreates something of the mystery of the days of film, perhaps - but also means you can concentrate on taking your next picture.
ELECTRONICS
Photofocus

Going long! The Tamron 18-300mm for Fujifilm X

Can a lens with a 16.6x optical zoom really be any good optically?. I remember when I first got into photography, how enamored I was with the prospect of massive zoom lenses like the ones Tamron offered. They had the original super zoom of 18-270mm. What an awesome tool to have, covering all that focal range!
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fujifilm X T200#Ver#Firmware#Evf
Fstoppers

Fujifilm X-T30 II Versus X-S10: Which One Should You Choose?

Fujifilm has introduced a ton of new gear in the last couple of months, including a couple of incremental upgrades to the much-loved X-T30. How do you choose between this new X-T30 II and the X-S10?. The Fujifilm X-S10 was released almost exactly a year ago and just shy of...
ELECTRONICS
fujirumors.com

Fujifilm FF210002 Registration Found (Fujifilm X-H2?)

VERY LAST HOURS – save 28% on Capture One 22 pre-upgrades (click here) (20% discount offered by Capture One plus additional 10% with code FUJIRUMORS). No better pre-upgrade deal is coming, not even at Black Friday. This is the best deal and it will end at 6PM New York Time today!
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
The Phoblographer

Our Comprehensive Fujifilm X Series Lens Guide Is the Best on the Web!

Fuji fam! You’re in for a treat. For years, we’ve been working on reviewing tons of lenses. You probably know this already if you’ve followed the site for a long time. But we just updated our giant Fujifilm X Series Lens Guide. It includes every single XF lens currently on the market. We’ve chosen to not review the Fujifilm XC lenses because they’re typically viewed more as affordable kit options. And when folks think of Fuji lenses, they think of the XF series. You’ll find that this is by far the most comprehensive Fujifilm Lens Guide on the web. We’ve done our own real-world reviews of all these lenses; not just the ones we want to test.
TECHNOLOGY
dailycameranews.com

Panasonic Announced Firmware Update Ver.1.1 for GH5 II

Panasonic has released firmware version 1.1 for Panasonic Lumix GH5 II mirrorless camera. The new firmware will be released on November 29, 2021 adding support for wired 4K streaming, among several feature enhancements. With the new firmware, IP streaming will be possible over tethered LAN at up to 4K/60p, in...
ELECTRONICS
dailycameranews.com

Viltrox 85mm F1.8 AF lens for Canon RF mount cameras

Viltrox has announced the 85mm F1.8 AF lens for Canon’s mirrorless camera mount. This is the company’s first AF lens for Canon RF mount. The Viltrox 85mm F1.8 AF lens for Canon RF mount is available to purchase for an MSRP of $399 on Amazon. The lens measures 8cm (3.15”)...
ELECTRONICS
manofmany.com

Fujifilm X-E4 Review: Big Things Come in Small Packages

We’ve been playing around with the Fujifilm X-E4 for the better half of four months, but with restrictions easing across the country we finally had the chance to put the camera through its paces. A refreshed model for the budget-conscious photographer, the X-E4 is just as capable in our relatively...
CELL PHONES
dailycameranews.com

Panasonic Lumix S 35mm F/1.8 Lens Announced

Panasonic has announced the Lumix S 35mm F1.8, a wide-angle fixed focal length lens for the Lumix S Series. The US price is $697.99 and scheduled to be released on November 19, 2021. Now the new Panasonic Lumix S 35mm f/1.8 Lens is available for pre-order at Amazon, B&H, Adorama.
ELECTRONICS
dailycameranews.com

Best Lenses for Nikon Z9

Best Lenses for Nikon Z9. Here is our full list of top recommended Z-mount lenses for Nikon Z9 mirrorless camera. The Nikon Z9 is designed for those pushing the boundaries of photography and video. The full frame mirrorless camera from Nikon boasts a new 45.7 MP full-frame stacked CMOS sensor and an ultra-fast EXPEED 7 processor and It features Nikon’s most sophisticated autofocus system and 3D tracking to date, class-leading video capabilities (8K30p and 4K120p video), an exceptional electronic viewfinder display, speeds of up to 120 fps with full auto focus and exposure metering, and more. It is well suited to wildlife, sport and photojournalist professionals demanding exceptional EVF, AF and operability alongside robustness credentials that exceed even the D6.
ELECTRONICS
dailycameranews.com

Samyang Launches AF 50mm f/1.4 FE II Lens

The AF 50mm F1.4 FE is a versatile, standard AF lens that has been loved by many mirrorless camera users for the last 5 years. To celebrate its 50th anniversary, Samyang launches the AF 50mm F1.4 FE II which will become a new standard for standard lenses. Meet the new...
ELECTRONICS
fujirumors.com

Fujifilm X-T3 beats X-T4 Autofocus, Fuji Frustrations, Switching to Fujifilm, Sony A1 vs Fuji X-T4 for Video and More – X Gear Roundup

Time for a roundup that does not cover the latest and greatest Fujifilm X and GFX gear. Fujifilm frustrations with non-consistent Fujfilm ergonomics. investigating the question if the X-T4 has worst autofocus than X-T3 a comparison between the Sony A1 and Fujifilm X-T4 for video work. X-Pro3 and X-S10 coverage.
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy