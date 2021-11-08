Fujifilm X-T200 Firmware Update Version 1.15 Released

Best Lenses for Nikon Z9. Here is our full list of top recommended Z-mount lenses for Nikon Z9 mirrorless camera. The Nikon Z9 is designed for those pushing the boundaries of photography and video. The full frame mirrorless camera from Nikon boasts a new 45.7 MP full-frame stacked CMOS sensor and an ultra-fast EXPEED 7 processor and It features Nikon’s most sophisticated autofocus system and 3D tracking to date, class-leading video capabilities (8K30p and 4K120p video), an exceptional electronic viewfinder display, speeds of up to 120 fps with full auto focus and exposure metering, and more. It is well suited to wildlife, sport and photojournalist professionals demanding exceptional EVF, AF and operability alongside robustness credentials that exceed even the D6.
Comments / 0