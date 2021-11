The Adobe Analytics Student Challenge is the only global competition where college students can win prize money, while also walking away with in-demand skills for the workplace today. It has launched careers in fields from data science and product management, to consulting and marketing. Teams from universities and colleges around the world are given several weeks to analyze real data provided by a brand partner, and tasked to help the organization solve a pressing business challenge. Using Adobe Analytics, the same customer analytics tool used by Fortune 500 companies, students learn to produce actionable insights that can drive their recommendations.

