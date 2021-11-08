CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Gas prices up again in northern New England, but relief soon

New Haven Register
 7 days ago

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Gas prices rose once again in northern...

www.nhregister.com

Comments / 0

Related
audacy.com

Gas prices top $7.50 in this US state

Gas prices are skyrocketing nationwide. Americans currently spend more on gas per gallon than they have in the last seven years. But drivers in central California could be spending the most. The only gas station in Gorda, Calif., priced one gallon of regular unleaded at $7.59. A gallon of premium...
TRAFFIC
CNN

California just set a new gas price record

New York (CNN Business) — California gas prices hit an average of $4.676 Sunday, beating its previous record average price of $4.671 for regular gasoline set in October 2012, according to AAA. It was about a penny away from beating the record on Friday and was tied for it on...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CNN

California has the highest gas prices in the country

New York (CNN Business) — California gas prices hit an average price of $4.658 a gallon Friday, about a penny short of the highest recorded average price of $4.671 for regular gasoline set in October 2012, according to AAA. America's largest state by population has the highest gas prices in...
CALIFORNIA STATE
abc45.com

The price of gas could soon drop

Winston-Salem, N.C. — Motorist could soon see a decrease at the pumps as the price of crude oil drops. Monday, Triple-A reported the state average per gallon of gas was $3.24, which was a 1-cent less than the week prior. "Gas prices are pretty high right now," said Jordan Williams...
TRAFFIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
WOWK 13 News

Why are gas prices up at the pump?

There has been a great deal of talk lately about the rising prices at the pump, especially heading into the holidays. Tuesday the average price of a gallon of regular unleaded in West Virginia was $3.34. But some are wondering what prices will look like in the weeks to come.
CHARLESTON, WV
thisweekinworcester.com

Find the Cheapest Place to Fuel Up as Prices Rise

The average cost of a gallon of gasoline in Massachusetts rose again over the last week, with regular grade increasing two cents to $3.40 per gallon. That price is 24 cents higher than a month ago ($3.16), and $1.33 higher than one year ago ($2.07). Comparison to neighboring states, according...
TRAFFIC
Sidney Herald

Gas prices on the rise again

Montana gas prices have risen 0.6 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $3.40/g today, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 615 stations in Montana. Gas prices in Montana are 4.2 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand $1.17/g higher than a year ago. According to...
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#New England#Ap
Marie Evening News

Gas prices fall again in Michigan as demand drops

Gasoline prices in Michigan fell another 2 cents per gallon in the past week and were averaging $3.27 per gallon Monday, Nov. 1, according to AAA’s daily survey of more than 4,000 gas stations in Michigan. Motorists are paying an average of $49 for a full 15-gallon tank of gasoline...
MICHIGAN STATE
JC Post

Price of gas still going up, but more slowly

HUTCHINSON — Gas prices continue to increase. "In Kansas today, we are $3.12 a gallon on average," said Shawn Steward with AAA Kansas. "That is up four cents from a week ago, from $3.08." The nationwide average is increasing more slowly. "The national average gas price for a gallon of...
TRAFFIC
Port Arthur News

Texas gas prices jump again; analyst outlines when that will change

The jump in gas prices that started a month ago is running out of steam for the time being, as oil prices have stabilized. Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy, said for most motorists, gas prices are likely to greatly slow their recent ascent, and “we could even see some small declines in the week ahead.”
TEXAS STATE
wsvaonline.com

Virginia gas prices up a penny

HARRISONBURG, Va. – A less active week at the gas pumps…at least for the folks who change the prices. GasBuddy reports Virginia gas prices have risen a penny per gallon in the past week, averaging $3.29/g today. The numbers echo what Triple-A reported on Friday. The slight increase means we...
VIRGINIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
newmilfordspectrum.com

Editorial: Thumbs down to gas prices that keep going up

Thumbs down to soaring gas prices. AAA reports that the average price of regular unleaded fuel in Connecticut has spiked by 30 cents over the past month. So basically, it’s rising at a rate of a penny a day. AAA put the average at $3.50 a gallon on Oct. 25, but it’s a quarter or so more than that in many places. During the early days of COVID, when roads were empty, the price dropped to half that in many places. Experts predict prices to continue to rise, which will also drive costs of products that are delivered to store shelves and homes.
TRAFFIC
WIS-TV

Gas prices rise again, but analyst predicts small drop coming

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Gas prices in South Carolina rose 2.2 cents per gallon in the past week, GasBuddy says. The average price for in South Carolina is $3.17 per gallon. Gas prices in South Carolina are 25.9 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand $1.34/g higher than a year ago.
CHARLESTON, SC
Westerly Sun

AAA: Gas prices up 2 cents, but dip in demand could provide relief

PROVIDENCE — Prices at the gas pump are continuing to rise, but a dip in domestic demand could help prevent further spikes in the coming weeks. A survey of gas prices conducted through AAA Northeast on Monday found self-serve, regular unleaded gasoline averaging $3.88 per gallon. The price represents a 2 cent rise over the past week and prices are now 30 cents higher than they were a month ago. The price is $1.29 higher than it was on Nov. 1, 2020.
PROVIDENCE, RI
whbc.com

AAA: Average Gas Prices Up 25-Cents in Last Few Days

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – On average, you’re paying 25-cents more for a gallon of gasoline compared to just a few days ago. Thursday morning’s AAA average price is $3.28 a gallon in Stark County. The statewide average is about the same. The national average is $3.42.
STARK COUNTY, OH
Times-Herald

Natural gas prices increasing as furnaces are firing up

With temperatures having dropped enough for furnaces to kick on, natural gas customers can expect to see higher bills this heating season. National Fuel has alerted Western New York customers to anticipate higher bills as natural gas commodity prices have risen significantly following "years of historic lows." Customers may also see an increase in gas usage this winter season as initial weather reports indicate a return-to-normal cold and snowy winter.
TRAFFIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy