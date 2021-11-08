Gas prices up again in northern New England, but relief soon

Thumbs down to soaring gas prices. AAA reports that the average price of regular unleaded fuel in Connecticut has spiked by 30 cents over the past month. So basically, it’s rising at a rate of a penny a day. AAA put the average at $3.50 a gallon on Oct. 25, but it’s a quarter or so more than that in many places. During the early days of COVID, when roads were empty, the price dropped to half that in many places. Experts predict prices to continue to rise, which will also drive costs of products that are delivered to store shelves and homes.

TRAFFIC ・ 13 DAYS AGO