CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pierce County, WA

Village helps veterans recover from homelessness

q13fox.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVeterans recovering from homelessness are finding their new...

www.q13fox.com

Comments / 8

Troy
7d ago

It's not enough to just store them in a new place. They need to be active healthy members of the community and get places of their own. Pride and ownership goes a long way. You have to truly heal a person not store them. Otherwise this is just a make money program for other people.

Reply
5
Happy go Lucky
7d ago

It's about time, I'm thankful for those whom have made these strides in getting our vets off the streets into a nice place they may call 🏡........😊

Reply(3)
4
Related
The Associated Press

Biden signs $1T infrastructure deal with bipartisan crowd

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden signed his hard-fought $1 trillion infrastructure deal into law Monday before a bipartisan, celebratory crowd on the White House lawn, declaring that the new infusion of cash for roads, bridges, ports and more is going to make life “change for the better” for the American people.
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pierce County, WA
Society
Local
Washington Society
Local
Washington Government
State
Washington State
County
Pierce County, WA
City
Home, WA
Pierce County, WA
Government
CBS News

Vermont Senator Patrick Leahy, the Senate's longest-serving member, to retire

Washington — Democratic Senator Patrick Leahy of Vermont, the longest-serving active member of the Senate, will not seek reelection in 2022, he announced Monday. Leahy, 81, was first elected to the Senate in 1974 and will retire after serving more than 46 years. He is currently the president pro tempore of the Senate, making him third in the presidential line of succession, and heads the Appropriations Committee, the third panel Leahy has chaired across his career in the upper chamber.
VERMONT STATE
CBS News

6 teenagers injured in shooting near Colorado high school

Six teenagers were wounded in a shooting Monday near a high school in Colorado, authorities said. The shooting occurred at a local park across the street from Aurora Central High School. The Aurora Police Department said it was responding to a shooting in Nome Park just before 1 p.m. local...
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homelessness#Orting Veterans Village

Comments / 0

Community Policy