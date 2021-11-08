Village helps veterans recover from homelessness
It's not enough to just store them in a new place. They need to be active healthy members of the community and get places of their own. Pride and ownership goes a long way. You have to truly heal a person not store them. Otherwise this is just a make money program for other people.
It's about time, I'm thankful for those whom have made these strides in getting our vets off the streets into a nice place they may call 🏡........😊
