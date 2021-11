Seal Beach City Council will continue to conduct its meetings virtually to protect the health and safety of attendees in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. Editors’ Note: This dispatch is part of the Voice of OC Youth Media program, working with student journalists to cover public policy issues across Orange County. If you would like to submit your own student media project related to Orange County civics or if you have any response to this work, contact Digital Editor Sonya Quick at squick@voiceofoc.org.

ORANGE COUNTY, CA ・ 6 HOURS AGO