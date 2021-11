After tonight’s new episode, Fear the Walking Dead season 7 episode 4 will continue to bring new things to the table. This is an episode that could put a spotlight on Sarah, a character who hasn’t always had her moment in the sun. Here, she will get that as she does her part to locate Wendell — whether or not she finds him remains to be seen, and then there’s a question of what else she discovers along the way.

TV SERIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO