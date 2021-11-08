CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
House Rent

Young Compete Against Old in Hottest US Rental Market in a Decade

neworleanssun.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRenting an apartment can be a challenge for new college graduates who are facing the hottest U.S. rental market in a decade, along with some unexpected competition from millennials - people aged 24 to 40 - and even baby boomers - the over-57 club. "You have aging millennials who...

www.neworleanssun.com

