With Miles Sanders (ankle) out, the Eagles backfield has become even more unpredictable. Last week, we thought Kenneth Gainwell was ready to become the lead running back, but he was outplayed by Boston Scott. Many Fantasy players added Scott, and even elected to start him in Week 9. That move turned out to be a mistake, as Jordan Howard led all Philadelphia rushers with 71 yards and a TD on 17 carries. Now Howard will become a coveted free-agent pickup. Historically, New England's backfield has been more uncertain than any other. This week, Brandon Bolden led the way at RB with 81 scrimmage yards because of injuries.

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO