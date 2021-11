WhatsApp has been introducing a slew of new features and doing so consistently, which is undoubtedly a good thing. The company has also been testing a new visibility option to hide your information from specific contacts. The feature has been in the wilds for some time now, and it would let you hide your Last Seen, Profile Picture, and About info from contacts of your choice instead of everyone. The feature is now finally available for the latest WhatsApp beta update, and you can try it out if you are enrolled in the program.

