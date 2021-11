YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The York County Coroner's Office said a man died on Friday at the hospital after he was struck by a truck while riding on his moped. On Friday afternoon, 68-year-old Brad Striebig of York Township was riding on a moped heading west on West College Avenue. A pickup truck drove up behind Striebig, who was on the shoulder area of the road, and slowed down to go around him, police said.

YORK COUNTY, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO