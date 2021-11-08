CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dune 2 reportedly filming in summer 2022

By Emma-Jane Betts
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt looks like the cast and crew of Denis Villeneuve’s Dune will be heading back to Arrakis sooner than expected. According to journalist Josh Encinias, Warner Bros will begin filming Dune: Part 2 on July 18, 2022. Taking to Twitter, Encinias – who attended a screening for the new...

Mel Gibson will star in the “John Wick” prequel series “The Continental” at Starz, Variety has confirmed. “The Continental” was originally ordered at Starz in 2018 and focuses on the inner workings of the titular hotel from the film franchise, which is a refuge for assassins. “The Continental” will explore the origin behind the hotel-for-assassins through the eyes and actions of a young Winston Scott, who is dragged into the Hell-scape of a 1975 New York City to face a past he thought he’d left behind. Winston charts a deadly course through the New York’s mysterious underworld in a harrowing attempt to seize...
He may be pretty indestructible as DC's Aquaman, but Jason Momoa has proven he is only human after all, as he revealed that he has tested positive for Covid-19 and is now in lockdown. The actor put out a message on his instagram stories confirming the rumors that began circulating last week, that he had contracted the virus sometime after appearing at the premiere of Dune, and a video of the message has since been shared numerous times on Tiktok by fan accounts. This means that Momoa's current work on Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom will have been halted, putting the pressure on an already tight shooting schedule for the comic book sequel.
Mel Gibson is set to star in the four-quadrant fantasy-adventure project, “Boys of Summer,” written by Cornelius Uliano and Bryan Schulz (“The Peanuts Movie”). Mason Thames (“The Black Phone”) will be starring opposite Gibson. David Henrie (“This is the Year,” “Wizards of Waverly Place”) will direct. “Historically, fairy tales used...
Two Upcoming Science Fiction Films From Paramount Get Pushed Back. Transformers: Rise of the Beasts and the latest Star Trek project have found their release dates shifted from their originally scheduled opening days. Paramount loves delaying blockbuster movies. Or so it seems. A few months ago, the studio delayed their...
Editor’s Note: The views and opinions expressed in this article do not reflect those of The Collegian. Two shrouded figures walk amidst a sea of sand. They are wandering, yet their movements are scattered -- random almost. They glide across the sand elegantly, as if they were dancing. The uneasy tension between the two grows as they feel a rumble from below. They stop. They freeze. Their hearts are pounding, their fear is ever-growing. The quiet whisper of sand in the wind is broken as the pair breaks into a sprint toward a rock outcropping. The man, lagging behind, knows what is coming. The once soft and gentle sand has transformed into a violent field of vibrations. His pounding footsteps echo throughout the vast desert, and the incoming sandworm hears it all. Just as the sand beneath his feet begins to break, he makes it to his partner. They stand in awe, watching the gigantic worm emerge out of its territory. The man stares deep into the worm’s maw and never-ending rows of teeth.
“Dune”, by Frank Herbert, is a book that many considered unadaptable. Several attempts have been made — the most notable adaptation to this point (mostly for its troubled production) was David Lynch’s “Dune”, released in 1984. However, I can say with a fairly high degree of confidence, that this version of “Dune”, directed by Denis Villeneuve, will be the definitive film version of the acclaimed novel. This is only part one of the adaptation, as is explicitly shown in the opening title. It was incredibly enjoyable as part one of a series, but I believe it should have been better advertised to set proper expectations.
Science fiction on the silver screen can be quite the challenge, but director Denis Villeneuve and cinematographer Greig Fraser have proven masterful filmmaking with “Dune.”. Assumptions about this movie being a simple cash-grab due to the big-name actors and a soundtrack by the notorrious Hans Zimmer couldn’t be further from...
“Dune,” released Oct. 22, is an epic action film that follows fictional character Paul Atreides and his thrilling adventure throughout the movie’s futuristic desert setting and asks the question of who can and cannot be trusted. The film stars Timothée Chalamet as Paul Atreides, the son of Lady Jessica, played...
Denis Villeneuve could start working on Dune: Part 2 in summer next year!. There is little doubt that people are eager to see Dune: Part Two as soon as possible. After all, the first movie ended rather abruptly and fans are hoping to continue with Paul Atreides' grand story right away. So is it possible that we'll be getting cool updates on the sequel a lot sooner than expected? A new report suggests that Part 2 will begin production as early as July 2022!
Welcome, one and all, to the latest episode of The Film Stage Show! Today, Brian Roan, Bill Graham, and Robyn Bahr discuss Denis Villeneuve’s Dune: Part One, now in theaters and on HBO Max. Enter our giveaways, get access to our private Slack channel, and support new episodes by becoming...
The French Dispatch, a weekly supplement to the Liberty, Kansas, Evening Sun newspaper, is filled with the types of stories that grab headlines: kidnappings, police chases, revolutionary protests, illicit prison liaisons and art world fraud. And as adrenaline driven as these stories are in Wes Anderson’s “The French Dispatch,” the framework is an homage to long magazine stories, as eccentric writers adventure their way through elaborate tales. Spurring them on is an indulgent and dedicated editor, played by a fatherly but gruff Bill Murray.
According to multiple sources, the latest box-office hit is scheduled to film its second installment late next year, and set for release in October of 2023. Reporter Josh Encinias confirmed Warner Bros’ definite start date for July 18, 2023, according to a producer whom was present during a screening of Dune.
For years, reading and re-reading a dog-eared paperback copy of “Dune” was a badge of honor for many members of the Hippie generation, especially those prescient men and women utterly dedicated to the environment, boldly unafraid to warn about the dangers of technology and uncompromisingly curious about the magical properties of certain kinds of mushrooms.
