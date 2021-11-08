Springtree Stuart FL November 2021 Market Report

You may not have noticed storm drains around town, but anyone in Southern California knows just how much toxic waste we pour into our life-giving Pacific Ocean. In addition to that mess, the most recent oil spill and others in the past have raised issues even here in Fullerton. Urban runoff pollutants are the reason why, years ago, when we were about to put a few tons of manmade snow on the SoCo alley for Winterfest, we had to power wash the parking lot and the entire alley from where the snow would eventually melt, all the way to the storm drain. Not sure how long the journey down our storm drains is but we are less than 20 miles from the beach and with a heavy rain, urban runoff (see flotsam and jetsam) can eventually make it into our channels, creeks, bays, and of course the ocean. As much as we needed the recent rain, just imagine how much waste had built up over time and what will happen when we eventually get the heavy rain we were promised.

FULLERTON, CA ・ 11 DAYS AGO