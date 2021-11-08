CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diseases & Treatments

Is There a Link Between Dry Eyes and Dehdryation?

By Ashley Braun, MPH, RD
verywellhealth.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDehydration can impact your entire body, including your eyes. When there’s a lack of moisture in the body, you may be more susceptible to dry eyes, which can cause discomfort and irritation, and it may even impact your vision. Read more about the link between dry eye and dehydration,...

www.verywellhealth.com

Comments / 0

Related
pharmacytimes.com

The Link Between Chronic Kidney Disease and Uremia

Despoina Manousaki, MD, PhD, pediatric endocrinologist and assistant professor at CHU Sainte-Justine Research Centre, discusses the relationship between uremia and chronic kidney disease. In a Pharmacy Times® interview, Despoina Manousaki, MD, PhD, pediatric endocrinologist and assistant professor at CHU Sainte-Justine Research Centre, spoke about her 2021 ASN Kidney Week presentation...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Cosmos

Reversing the link between gut microbiome and autism

A link between autism and the gut microbiome has been researched for almost a decade, but which directs which? People on the autism spectrum tend to have a smaller array of bacteria and other microbes in their gut, leading to the theory that their biota drives their behaviour. An Australian...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
ophthalmologytimes.com

Clinical trial for treatment of dry eye disease clears Phase 2 hurdle

Aldeyra Therapeutics announced today that it has achieved the primary endpoint of ocular redness in its randomly assigned, double-masked, vehicle-controlled Phase 2 clinical trial in dry eye disease. Aldeyra Therapeutics today announced that it has achieved the primary endpoint of ocular redness in a randomized, double-masked, vehicle-controlled Phase 2 clinical...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omega 3 Fatty Acids#Dry Eyes#Vitamin E#Vitamin D
Medical News Today

What is the link between jaw pain and heart attack?

If an individual is experiencing jaw pain, they must seek urgent medical attention, as it can indicate a heart attack. Jaw pain can occur as pain radiates or spreads from the chest to other areas of the body. An individual could also experience radiating pain in their spine, arms, back, neck, or stomach.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Myhighplains.com

No link found between exercise and developing arthritis in the knee

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, over 32 million adults in the United States have osteoarthritis, with the knee being one of the most common trouble spots. Osteoarthritis (OA) is more common in women and older adults, with obesity also being another common risk factor. The analysis...
AMARILLO, TX
thedp.com

Penn Medicine study finds link between irregular work hours and diabetes

A recent Penn Medicine study supports a theory that people who work irregular hours are more likely to gain weight and develop diabetes. The study, published in Science Advances on Oct. 27, studied circadian desynchrony in mice, which is a theory that the disruption of your internal clock leads to “poor outcomes,” Penn Medicine News reported. The study found that working irregular hours can harm one's metabolism and lead to weight gain and diabetes. The study was led by director of Penn Medicine’s Institute for Diabetes, Obesity, and Metabolism Mitchell A. Lazar and Marine Adlanmerini, a postdoctoral researcher in Lazar’s lab.
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
mentaldaily.com

Researchers consider the link between autism and epilepsy

Many researchers have wondered just how closely linked are epilepsy and autism spectrum disorders. In a recent report in Translational Psychiatry, experts at the University of California, Riverside and Rutgers University turned to inhibitory neurons in rodents. “One hypothesis is that during brain development, inhibitory neurons, which regulate brain rhythms,...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
EatThis

Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID, Says Dr. Fauci

Coronavirus cases are going down but COVID-19 is still taking a hidden toll that won't be reflected by the number of deaths: It's a syndrome called Long COVID, or Post-Acute Sequelae of SARS-CoV-2 infection (PASC), a chronic illness that affects 10 to 30% of COVID sufferers, young and old. Even after a mild case of coronavirus, these "long haulers" have symptoms that may never go away naturally. And while researchers are working furiously on a cure, patients may never get back to 100% of their former selves. "When we urge people to get vaccinated, it's not just because COVID is a matter of life and death, although it is," says Dr. Leo Nissola, an immunologist, immunotherapy scientist and CBS News Medical Contributor. "It's also because there's this middle ground—a debilitating illness that affects young and old." At a press conference earlier this year, Dr. Anthony Fauci listed the symptoms of PASC. Read on to hear about each one—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
spring.org.uk

The Vitamin That Reduces COVID-19 Risk By 50%

A sufficient level of this vitamin could halve the risk of catching coronavirus and protect COVID-19 patients from the worst of the disease. Vitamin D supplementation reduces the risk of COVID-19 infection and the severity of the disease, if it is caught, research finds. Professor Michael Holick, study co-author, said:
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Doctors Warn You Not to Take Too Much of This Vitamin Right Now

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been multiple studies examining how vitamins can impact your chances of contracting COVID-19 and amping up on them may influence severity of infection and even death. However, a notable study warns that one in particular may not be as effective as previously believed. Read on to find out what it is—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
HEALTH
Knowridge Science Report

This old drug can save your life from COVID-19

In a new study from McMaster University, researchers found an inexpensive repurposed drug called fluvoxamine can save the lives of COVID-19 patients and cut hospital admissions by up to 30%. The treated 739 Brazilian COVID-19 patients with fluvoxamine, with another 733 receiving a placebo, between Jan. 15 to Aug. 6...
MEDICAL SCIENCE
Best Life

If You Notice This When You Cough, It May Be a Sign of Heart Failure

You may know that a sudden heart attack can deal major damage to your health, but you might not be aware of the dangers of a slower-developing risk: that of congestive heart failure. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), approximately 6.2 million Americans are currently living with the condition, which develops when your heart can't pump blood efficiently enough to meet your body's needs.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
EatThis

Over 60? Here Are the Reasons You're Not Sleeping, Science Says

Sleep, similar to any other natural body function like breathing or blinking, is non-negotiable when it comes to being healthy. Frustratingly, however, sleep doesn't come quite as easily as those other physical necessities. We've all been there: Tossing and turning all night, with each glance at the clock serving as a rude reminder that morning will arrive soon.
SCIENCE
natureworldnews.com

Toxic Trees: ‘The Tree of Death’ Known to be So Deadly You Can't Stand Under it

If you happen to come across a tree that bears a sweet-scented, apple-like fruit, you better hold on for dear life and watch out for poison apples. More notably, the fruit in question does not only poison when eaten, but its tree itself is so toxic it was known as the 'tree of death'. Behold, the world´s most dangerous tree - the manchineel (Hippomane mancinella), also referred to as 'beach apple' or 'poison guava' of the Florida Everglades and the Caribbean coast.
GARDENING
EatThis

The #1 Worst Drink for Your Liver, New Study Says

Maybe you intuitively understand that because the liver filters toxins from your body, it's essential to keep this important organ healthy. And often, when we talk about liver damage, the first thing that comes to mind is alcohol. However, new research reveals an entirely different category of drink is what commonly harms the liver… and unlike alcohol, there's no minimum required age for this type of beverage.
HEALTH
EatThis

Thyroid Symptoms Experts Warn You Should Watch For

As Yale-trained endocrinologist who specializes in diabetes, food as medicine and metabolic health, I've put together this list of symptoms that could indicate a thyroid problem. That small, butterfly-shaped gland situated at the base of the front of your neck can cause all kinds of issues—and the symptoms may be nonspecific, so it's important to speak with your doctor if you are experiencing any of the ones you're about to read about, so that you can be evaluated for all underlying causes. A few blood tests can help determine if you have a thyroid condition or not. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy