Suspected hackers arrested in global ransomware crackdown

Three women in Chechnya were arrested over the Halloween weekend on suspicion of sorcery.The suspects were reportedly "caught red-handed," local state television reported — with maps, tarot cards, and a magical stone one of them had brought into the Islamic republic from the Buddhist region of Kalmykia.It is unclear if the women practised folk medicine, or if the arrests were proxy for another kind of repression — as is sometimes the case in the largely lawless republic headed by strongman Ramzan Kadyrov.Grozny TV’s lengthy investigation revealed Zulai Kurashevaya, Tumisha Kunumirovaya, and Irina Adyevaya had been secretly filmed for almost two...
