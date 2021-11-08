CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Suspected hackers arrested in global ransomware crackdown

By ERIC TUCKER
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON -- Two suspected hackers accused of ransomware attacks resulting in 5,000 infections have been arrested as part of a global cybercrime crackdown, Europol announced Monday. The two, who were not identified by name, were arrested...

San Angelo LIVE!

Ukrainian Hackers Indicted in Texas After $6.1 Million Ransomware Attack

SAN ANGELO, TX – The Justice Department announced Monday recent actions taken against two foreign nationals charged with deploying Sodinokibi/REvil ransomware to attack businesses and government entities in the United States. An indictment unsealed on Nov. 8 charges Yaroslav Vasinskyi, 22, a Ukrainian national, with conducting ransomware attacks against multiple victims, including the July 2021 attack against Kaseya, a multi-national information technology software company. The department also announced today the seizure of $6.1 million in funds traceable to alleged ransom payments received…
TechRepublic

Europol arrests three suspects possibly involved in major ransomware activities

Europol announced new arrests during its "Operation GoldDust." The suspects may have been heavily involved in the Sodinokibi/REvil and GandCrab ransomware activities. Europol announced today three arrests of individuals who may be involved in ransomware activities across the world. The suspects are allegedly responsible for 5,000 infections, which represented about half a million Euros in ransom payments.
TechRadar

US government is going after REvil ransomware hackers

The US government has indicted a Ukrainian national and a Russian national that are believed to be part of the REvil cybercriminal group which is responsible for a series of major ransomware attacks. According to US Attorney General Merrick Garland, 22-year-old Ukranian Yaroslav Vasinkyi was arrested when trying to enter...
Finger Lakes Times

US charges two suspected major ransomware users

The U.S. Justice Department has charged two suspected criminal hackers, alleging them to be part of the REvil ransomware gang and connected to cyber attacks that impacted thousands of businesses and extorted millions of dollars. (Nov. 8) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can...
State
Washington State
Seattle Times

U.S. and European authorities target ransomware hackers

The Justice Department on Monday announced arrests and charges against hackers allegedly affiliated with a major ransomware organization and the recovery of more than $6 million extorted by the group named REvil. The Treasury Department also announced the imposition of sanctions against the hackers, and the State Department added REvil...
TechCrunch

US government offers $10M bounty for DarkSide ransomware hackers

The State Department said it’s also offering as much as $5 million for information that leads to the arrest or conviction of anyone ”conspiring to participate in or attempting to participate in a DarkSide variant ransomware incident.” This is likely a nod to the group’s affiliate program, in which members receive a custom variant of the DarkSide ransomware and receive a chunk of any ransom payment profits.
Healthcare IT News

Justice Department charges two in international ransomware crackdown

The U.S. Department of Justice on Monday announced that it had taken action against two individuals accused of using REvil ransomware to attack U.S. businesses and government agencies. In a press release, the DOJ said it had charged a Ukrainian man with multiple ransomware attacks, including an attack in July...
Lisa Monaco
The Independent

REvil ransomware attacks: US announces crackdown on Russia-linked hackers as two charged and $6.1m seized

The Department of Justice on Monday announced a major crackdown on Russia-linked ransomware gangs, including the seizure of $6.1m from one ransomware actor and the unsealing of charges against two men linked to ransomware attacks this past year.One of the two, Yaroslav Vasinskyi of Ukraine, was taken into custody in Poland last month, and has had $6.1m in assets seized by the Justice Department. The other, a Russian national called Yevgeniy Polyanin, remains at large.Both men are facing charges for their roles in the deployment of ransomware known as REvil, which was used in a 2 July attack against a...
foodsafetynews.com

Ukrainian arrested, charged with ransomware attack

Federal law enforcement may be catching up with ransomware threats. The progress comes after costly threats to food and energy companies like meat producer JBS and the Colonial Pipeline. The Justice Department Monday announced recent actions taken against two foreign nationals charged with deploying Sodinokibi/REvil ransomware to attack businesses and...
cryptopolitan.com

Ransomware hackers hit German store, MediaMarkt demands $50M ransom

Ransomware hackers hit German chain store Media markt. Demands $50m ransom from Media markt. Over $80m stolen with spate of ransomware hacks in 2021. Ransomware hackers have struck again, this time hitting top German Media Markt, a multinational chain of stores selling consumer electronics with over 1000 stores in Europe.
tech.co

Hackers Are Targeting VoIP Providers In Ransomware Attacks

VoIP service Telnyx became the latest in a line of VoIP services to suffer outages, after it was hit by hackers this week. The victim of a distributed denial of service (DDoS) attack, the company warned its users that they may experience a break in service, and dropped calls, while the attack was ongoing.
