Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Fatally Shoots Man During Arrest

A Lebanon County man was shot and killed by Pennsylvania state police while in the process of being arrested on Sunday, according to a release by Pennsylvania state police.

Andrew J. Dzwonchyk, 40, of Jonestown, was violating a protection from abuse order and was not supposed to be in the place where he was found when police arrived at approximately 10:42 p.m., according to the release.

Dzwonchyk was in the driver seat of his car when police got to the 60 block of Ridge Drive in Union Township, based on the release.

"A struggle ensued with Dzwonchyk as troopers were attempting to take Dzwonchyk into custody," the release states, "Dzwonchyk drove forward and in reverse while one trooper was partially in the vehicle, causing the trooper to be dragged."

Troopers did attempt to use a TASER but were unsuccessful, as stated in the release.

That's when another trooper "discharged his firearm striking Dzwonchyk," the statement from PSP says.

Troopers administered first aid and emergency medical services arrived at the scene shortly afterwards, but ultimately a coroner was called and Dzwonchyk was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

The dragged trooper "is doing fine," according Troop L Public Information Office Trooper Beohm.

The Pennsylvania State Police Troop L Major Case Team and the Lebanon County District Attorney’s Office are investigating the shooting, according to PSP.

