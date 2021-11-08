CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Fatally Shoots Man During Arrest

By Jillian Pikora
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OS6A0_0cq52jLP00

A Lebanon County man was shot and killed by Pennsylvania state police while in the process of being arrested on Sunday, according to a release by Pennsylvania state police.

Andrew J. Dzwonchyk, 40, of Jonestown, was violating a protection from abuse order and was not supposed to be in the place where he was found when police arrived at approximately 10:42 p.m., according to the release.

Dzwonchyk was in the driver seat of his car when police got to the 60 block of Ridge Drive in Union Township, based on the release.

"A struggle ensued with Dzwonchyk as troopers were attempting to take Dzwonchyk into custody," the release states, "Dzwonchyk drove forward and in reverse while one trooper was partially in the vehicle, causing the trooper to be dragged."

Troopers did attempt to use a TASER but were unsuccessful, as stated in the release.

That's when another trooper "discharged his firearm striking Dzwonchyk," the statement from PSP says.

Troopers administered first aid and emergency medical services arrived at the scene shortly afterwards, but ultimately a coroner was called and Dzwonchyk was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

The dragged trooper "is doing fine," according Troop L Public Information Office Trooper Beohm.

The Pennsylvania State Police Troop L Major Case Team and the Lebanon County District Attorney’s Office are investigating the shooting, according to PSP.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 58

Gaunifi
7d ago

when you try and harm an officer who is doing his job expect to be met with force. At least now the woman can breathe a little easier.

Reply(2)
57
notyourmom
7d ago

Obviously he wasn’t supposed to be there now that lady can Rest In Peace knowing he’s gone a piece of paper don’t do a thing anyway I’m sure they will find a way to get the cops in trouble for it tho smh

Reply
35
LPG-white
7d ago

Good. Police need to do more of this. You disrespect law enforcement, you get what you deserve. Keep up the great work officers.

Reply(1)
36
